Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Football governance: CMS Committee publishes Government response to report
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has today published the Government’s response to its report on football governance.
The Committee’s report was published in June after it took evidence on the Government’s football governance White Paper. It made a number of recommendations on plans for the Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF) and revenue sharing in the game.
The response says the Government remains committed to bringing forward legislation to put the independent regulator on a statutory footing as soon as parliamentary time allows.
