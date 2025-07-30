RUSI
For the UK government, it is Time to Take State-Sponsored Assassinations Seriously
Iran’s employment of assassination demands the UK build expertise and channel it into action.
‘I have got increasing concern about the pace of increase relating to the Iranian threat,’ the Home Secretary told the UK Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee. She continued: ‘In particular in relation to the Iranian secret services’ attempts . . . to assassinate, lure and kidnap UK-based individuals who they perceive to be a threat to the stability of the Iranian regime.’
The admission was included in a broader report on Iran's security threat. Similar reports had been published in the past, one on Russia in 2020 and one on China in 2023. The latest Iran report, though, comes at a time of heightened concern regarding the threat posed by hostile states and the new geopolitical environment they have created. At the same time, the House of Commons’ Defence Committee also published a report on Defence in the Grey Zone.
Reflecting on the Iran report, several news stories highlighted how Iran poses a threat to the UK comparable to that of Russia. This threat is multifaceted: espionage and cyber-attacks, but at present – and as the Home Secretary suggested – none seems more pressing than assassination. In this context, Iran has clearly taken a page from Russia’s covert warfare handbook. This can be seen in three main areas: the types of targets selected, the actors involved in the assassinations, and the methods used.
