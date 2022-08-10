Wednesday 10 Aug 2022 @ 16:20
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office summons Chinese Ambassador, Zheng Zeguang over Beijing's Aggressive escalation against Taiwan

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has today summoned the Chinese Ambassador.

The Foreign Secretary instructed Sir Tim Barrow, Second Permanent Under-Secretary for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to summon the Ambassador to China, Zheng Zeguang. He was summoned over Beijing’s aggressive and wide-ranging escalation against Taiwan over the last week in response to Speaker Pelosi’s visit on 2 August.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

The UK and partners have condemned in the strongest terms China’s escalation in the region around Taiwan, as seen through our recent G7 statement.

I instructed officials to summon the Chinese Ambassador to explain his country’s actions. We have seen increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which threaten peace and stability in the region. The United Kingdom urges China to resolve any differences by peaceful means, without the threat or use of force or coercion.

