Foreign Office minister co-chairs 22nd UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group in London

The UK hosted the 22nd UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group (JSG) on 23 October, reaffirming deep and historic ties and agreeing actions to increase cooperation on trade, investment, defence, and regional security.

The meeting was co-chaired by Hamish Falconer MP, Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and H.E. Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait.

As a formal ministerial forum between the UK and the State of Kuwait, the Joint Steering Group advances our bilateral relations and addresses shared regional priorities. Ministers discussed the breadth of the partnership, including respective industrial strategies, joint military training and deepening development partnerships in third countries. The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss regional priorities, including the situation in Palestine.

Ministers oversaw the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding: one on healthcare cooperation and another on hydrographic surveying. These agreements strengthen collaboration in health systems and training, and enhance maritime security.