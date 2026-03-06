Foreign Office travel advice updates

Latest travel information for British nationals affected by the situation in the Middle East.

What you need to do:

Register your presence if you are in one of these affected countries Monitor travel advice for the country you are in Follow advice from local authorities Read the guidance on being affected by a crisis abroad

Register your presence with the UK government

British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar and United Arab Emirates can register their presence to receive direct updates from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

You should continue to follow our travel advice for the country you are in and the advice of the local authorities.

Recently updated travel advice