Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Foreign Office travel advice updates
Latest travel information for British nationals affected by the situation in the Middle East.
What you need to do:
-
Register your presence if you are in one of these affected countries
-
Monitor travel advice for the country you are in
-
Follow advice from local authorities
-
Register your presence with the UK government
British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar and United Arab Emirates can register their presence to receive direct updates from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).
You should continue to follow our travel advice for the country you are in and the advice of the local authorities.
Recently updated travel advice
- Afghanistan travel advice
- Armenia travel advice
- Azerbaijan travel advice
- Bahrain travel advice
- Egypt travel advice
- Iran travel advice
- Iraq travel advice
- Israel travel advice
- Jordan travel advice
- Kuwait travel advice
- Lebanon travel advice
- Oman travel advice
- Pakistan travel advice
- Palestine travel advice
- Qatar travel advice
- Saudi Arabia travel advice
- Syria travel advice
- Turkey travel advice
- Turkmenistan travel advice
- United Arab Emirates travel advice
- Yemen travel advice
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-office-travel-advice-updates
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine: UK Statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, March 202606/03/2026 16:20:00
Delivered yesterday at the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, March 2026.
The United Kingdom stands ready to work with partners to ensure critical minerals are a source of stability and not insecurity: UK statement at the UN Security Council06/03/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Energy, Critical Minerals, and Security.
Russia’s strategy of distraction seeks to obscure its violation of OSCE principles: UK statement to the OSCE06/03/2026 12:10:00
Ambassador Holland highlights how Russia’s false narratives and unsubstantiated allegations aim to distract from its unlawful invasion of Ukraine, which has now entered its fifth year (05 March 2026).
Joint Communiqué between the UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls and representatives of the National Council of the Slovak Republic05/03/2026 16:15:00
At a meeting on 3 March 2026, the UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls, joined by the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the UK, agreed with cross-party representatives of the National Council of the Slovak Republic to enhance cooperation on advancing the rights and equality of women and girls in all spheres of life.
UK Minister Visits Manila for 80th Year of Bilateral Ties05/03/2026 12:10:00
UK Indo-Pacific Minister Seema Malhotra visited Manila to deepen cooperation, marking 80 years of ties and advancing work on security, growth and climate.
UK condemns Russia’s escalating activity and narratives, and urges renewed risk reduction: UK statement to the OSCE04/03/2026 16:10:00
UK Senior Military Advisor, Lt Col Joby Rimmer, reaffirms the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine while condemning Russia’s escalating actions, including nuclear rhetoric and missile deployments, urging renewed risk reduction measures and calling on Russia and Belarus to return to international compliance to preserve regional security.
Foreign Secretary statement on the ongoing situation in the Middle East04/03/2026 14:10:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reiterates the UK's top priority is the safety and security of British nationals in the Middle East
UN Human Rights Council 61: UK Statement on Freedom of Religion or Belief04/03/2026 10:25:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief. Delivered by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders (03 March 2026).
Spring Forecast 2026 speech03/03/2026 15:25:00
Spring Forecast 2026 speech as delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
Protecting children's right to safe, inclusive, quality education is critical: UK statement at the UN Security Council03/03/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Children, Technology and Education in Conflict.