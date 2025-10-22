Foreign Office warnings for Brits expanded for methanol poisoning

Travel warnings for methanol poisoning have been extended to eight new countries following a rise in cases of death and serious illness.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has expanded methanol poisoning warnings to cover eight additional countries where incidents have been recorded of Brits abroad.

Countries with newly added warnings about methanol poisoning include popular tourist destinations such as Japan and Mexico. The expanded list builds on existing guidance for countries including Thailand, Laos and Vietnam.

The FCDO is campaigning on the dangers of methanol poisoning through the “Know the Signs of Methanol Poisoning” advertising campaign.

The update follows engagement with Parliamentarians, industry bodies, and those affected by methanol poisoning overseas.

Methanol is an industrial alcohol that can be found in antifreeze and paint thinners. In some countries overseas it is illegally mixed with spirit-based drinks and cocktails to cut costs. Even small amounts of methanol can cause blindness or death within 12-48 hours of consumption. The toxic substance is tasteless and odourless, making it impossible for travellers to detect.

The updated travel advice pages link to a refreshed Travel Aware campaign page providing comprehensive information on recognising symptoms and reducing risks.

Minister responsible for Consular and Crisis, Hamish Falconer yesterday said:

Methanol poisoning can kill – it can be difficult to detect when drinking and early symptoms mirror ordinary alcohol poisoning. By the time travellers realise the danger, it can be too late. That’s why we’re working hard to raise awareness of the warning signs and urging anyone who suspects methanol poisoning to seek immediate medical attention. I encourage all travellers to check our travel advice and Travel Aware pages before they go on holiday. No family should endure what the campaigners’ families have suffered. Their determination to prevent others facing the same tragedy has been instrumental in driving forward these vital updates to our travel advice.

British nationals are advised to purchase sealed drinks from licensed establishments, avoid homemade alcohol and be particularly cautious of pre-mixed spirits, cocktails and drinks served in buckets or jugs.

Travellers are also advised to watch out for warning signs of methanol poisoning, which include nausea, vomiting, dizziness and confusion. Though in the early stages methanol poisoning can resemble alcohol poisoning, distinctive symptoms of methanol poisoning - such as vision issues – can develop between 12-48 hours after consumption. Anyone showing any signs of methanol poisoning should seek urgent medical attention immediately.

The FCDO regularly reviews and updates its travel advice to ensure British nationals have access to the latest information about potential risks overseas.

Notes to Editors:

The FCDO has added methanol poisoning guidance to travel advice pages for 8 countries: Ecuador, Kenya, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Uganda and Russia. The FCDO previously only included guidance on methanol poisoning in places where British nationals have been affected. These countries are: Cambodia, Indonesia, Turkey, Costa Rica, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Fiji.

While it is not possible to completely remove the risks from methanol poisoning when drinking alcohol, travellers can take steps to minimise the risk. British nationals are advised to: Avoid consuming streetside or homemade alcohol. Purchase sealed or bottled drinks from licenced establishments. Be cautious of consuming pre-mixed, spirit-based drinks, such as cocktails, shots or drinks served in “buckets” or jugs. Be aware of the symptoms of methanol poisoning, which can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness and confusions, followed by blurred vision, blindness or difficulty breathing within 12-48 hours. Seek urgent medical attention if you or someone you are travelling with show signs of methanol poisoning after drinking.

For further information on methanol symptoms and prevention, visit the Travel Aware website or check individual country travel advice pages on gov.uk.

British nationals are encouraged to check FCDO Travel Advice and the Travel Aware website before and during their trip for the latest information on safety, security and health, and to sign up to email alerts for their destination.

British nationals requiring consular assistance abroad should contact their nearest British embassy, high commission or consulate, or call the FCDO on 020 7008 5000.

