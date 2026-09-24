Foreign Secretary address to the UNSC on Ukraine

Foreign Secretary yesterday addressed on the maintenance of the peace and security of Ukraine – United Nations Security Council.

Thank you. And let me thank Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo for her briefing. And let me say clearly, to begin with, Foreign Minister Sybiha‎ Andrii, the United Kingdom stands with Ukraine and its people, and we stand with you as long as it takes. And more than four and a half years since the full scale invasion of Ukraine, we must be under no illusion. We are at this point because of Russia’s deliberate choices. Russia chose an illegal and unprovoked invasion. Russia chooses to escalate its war, and Russia chooses to reject efforts towards peace. And we should all be under no illusions about what is at stake, because Russia’s attack is not just an attack on Ukraine, it is an assault on the core principles of the UN charter. It is an assault on us all. Sham elections in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory are just the latest demonstration of this. A blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

For all our sakes we cannot accept the changing of borders by force, and we cannot accept a world in which sovereignty can be trampled by aggressors. And of course, as others have said, no nation in this chamber is insulated from the consequences of this war. Russia’s war hurts our populations at home, Russian strikes on Black Sea ports and merchant shipping threaten global food supplies. And Russia, as my Danish colleague said, continues to pursue reckless hybrid activity, most recently, the outrageous attack at Leipzig Airport.

Let me be very clear the United Kingdom, Europe and NATO do not seek conflict with Russia. NATO is and always will be a defensive alliance, but we will continue to call out and act against Russia’s hostile activity, whatever form it takes.

That applies to Russian aggression against Ukraine just as strongly as it does to Russia’s unacceptable and intensifying hybrid threats across Europe.

President, Russia could choose a different course today, agree a ceasefire, come to the negotiating table and begin rebuilding a relationship based on sovereignty, international law and the UN charter. But that is not Russia’s chosen path.

This summer, Russia launched record numbers of ballistic missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities. Civilian casualties have tragically risen to the highest levels since 2022. We meet as Ukrainian civilians, and I think we should think of them today, brace for another hard, unbearable winter, another winter of anxiety under attack from missiles and drones. Another winter when Russia will target energy and infrastructure to plunge Ukraine into cold and darkness. Russia’s own defence ministry has spoken of making Ukraine, and I quote, freeze.

That tells us all we need to know about its intentions here at the UN, of all places. We cannot just shrug and normalize these barbarous and illegal tactics. Ukraine has repeatedly called for peace, offering a ceasefire and engaging constructively with US led efforts. The principles for a credible negotiation remain clear a full and unconditional ceasefire, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, robust security arrangements.

President, we will back Ukraine through the coming winter and beyond. We will increase economic pressure on Russia, and we will support serious diplomacy to reach a just and lasting peace. In closing, I want to address the Russian representative directly because the Foreign Minister will be speaking later. I know from my family history what it looks like when war ravages Europe. My parents saw it as refugees from Poland and Belgium in the Second World War. We lost countless family members. Today, war has returned to Europe, the worst conflict since that time. Innocent civilians losing their lives. And why? Because Russia chose to launch this unjustified, unprovoked and illegal conflict. And even if morality doesn’t sway the Russian government, reality should, because we all know that Russia is failing in this war.

Four years ago, Putin sought to erase Ukraine’s independence, but Ukraine’s national resolve has proved to be unwavering. Four years ago, Putin expected Ukraine’s supporters to fold, but our backing is rock solid. Four years ago, Putin believed time would favour Russia, yet Russia’s advances have all but stalled, and the number of Russian military personnel killed or wounded has passed 1.5 million. And on top of that, Russia’s economy is ailing, as the consequences of Putin’s choices mount and sanctions deprive the Kremlin war machine of revenues.

I say to the Russian representative, it is time ministers told President Putin the truth. The world knows that Russia is failing in this war. The Russian people can feel it and ministers know it too. They should tell President Putin to end the bloodshed.

And let me tell this truth. The UK’s commitment will not waver. Our allies commitment will not waver. We stand with Ukraine now. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.