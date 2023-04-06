RUSI
Foreign Secretary addresses RUSI and International Churchill Society
The Foreign Secretary, the Rt. Hon James Cleverly MP, highlighted the importance of leverage in an address to RUSI and the International Churchill Society at an evening event on Monday 3 April.
The speech focused on maximizing the UK’s international capabilities; militarily, diplomatically, institutionally and economically to respond to a more contested and more volatile world.
The event was hosted by Laurence Geller CBE, Chair of the International Churchill Society and a RUSI Trustee. Introducing the Foreign Secretary, Mr Geller said:
The partnership between the ICS and RUSI is one for which we are extremely grateful. RUSI is leading the way in promoting topics that include the public debate of defence, security, international affairs, all of which were influenced greatly influenced by Churchill in his lifetime and today. ...Over the years, RUSI has hosted some of the most talented foreign secretaries, and our incumbent is no exception.
Laurence Geller CBE
Trustee
Prefacing his remarks, Mr Cleverly noted:
For almost 200 years, RUSI has hosted many of the world's most influential thinkers on defence and security. And today it is helping us better understand the radically changing international security environment and perhaps more importantly, what we need to do to respond to it.
The Rt. Hon James Cleverly MP
The Foreign Secretary’s speech can be read below.
