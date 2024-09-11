Foreign Secretary and Secretary of State Antony Blinken commit to make the special relationship closer than ever before

The UK and US will deepen their commitment to the economic and security relationship when a new Strategic Dialogue opens in London.

David Lammy welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the UK for first time since becoming Foreign Secretary

they will open an ambitious UK-US Strategic Dialogue to deliver a deeper special relationship than ever before and strengthen ties that deliver growth and security on both sides of the Atlantic

it will cover key aspects of the relationship, where we are highly aligned, including support for Ukraine and de-escalation in the Middle East, as well as other global priorities in defence and security and resilient and sustainable growth

The UK and US will deepen their commitment to the economic and security relationship that has made them indispensable allies and trade partners for more than 80 years, when a new Strategic Dialogue opens in London on Tuesday (10 September).

Foreign Secretary David Lammy will host US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to open comprehensive talks where the 2 close allies will explore ways to continue strengthening the special relationship that has delivered security and prosperity since the Second World War.

Talks between the 2 foreign ministers will also cover unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and the UK and US commitment to a long-term peaceful settlement in the Middle East and enabling a two-state solution.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

The UK has no greater friend than America. The special relationship has been cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years, but together we are committed to supercharging our alliance to bring security and growth to Brits and Americans alike. In a more volatile and insecure world, it is even more important that we are highly aligned nations. Together we are re-energising our economic partnership, working together to tackle insecurity abroad and facing the future in unity and confidence.

This Strategic Dialogue will cover key elements of the UK-US relationship, including defence and security, Europe, Ukraine, the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific, secure, resilient and sustainable growth and other global priorities.

It will reflect the immense value the UK places on its economic relationship with the US. With the UK and US sharing a $1 trillion investment relationship, a re-energised and enhanced economic partnership presents huge opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic – supporting the new government’s priority to grow the economy.

The Foreign Secretary and Secretary Blinken previously met during the NATO Summit in Washington DC in July. The 2 sides plan for the Strategic Dialogue to become an annual event to ensure the full benefits of the special relationship are seen in the UK, US and around the world.

The UK and US are equally united in promoting prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and the dialogue will cover their commitment to ensuring regional security through the AUKUS partnership.