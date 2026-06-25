Foreign Secretary announces nearly £290 million to strengthen Ukraine's recovery and energy security

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announces a new support package at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdańsk.

New UK support for Ukraine’s recovery and energy security in the face of Putin’s war

UK continues to bear down on Kremlin having sanctioned over 3,400 Russia-linked targets, while supporting Ukraine’s long-term prosperity

UK’s total commitment to meeting Ukraine’s non-military needs now stands at £5.6 billion since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

The Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, has announced a new package worth almost £290 million to bolster Ukraine’s recovery and energy security as she attends the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdańsk, Poland.

Yvette Cooper will make clear the United Kingdom’s ironclad commitment to Ukraine not only in its ongoing battle in the face of Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion, but in ensuring it has the strength to rebuild for the future for the benefit of the UK and Ukraine. Ukraine’s security is vital to the UK’s own and supporting Ukraine today means a thriving partner for the UK in the future.

Today’s package will help strengthen Ukraine’s energy security through the signing of a £210 million deal for UK-based Urenco to provide nuclear fuel to Ukraine’s national power company Energoatom, to help Ukraine resist Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure and keep the lights on. The deal will also boost the British economy, as Urenco employs more than 650 people in the UK and its Chester site supports more than 4,500 jobs around the UK in the wider supply chain.

Funding will also support new schemes to modernise Ukraine’s justice system, to help build systems that hold the perpetrators of heinous war crimes to account, speed up court proceedings and tackle corruption to improve fairness and transparency.

Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper said:

“The UK stands firmly with Ukraine, not only in its fight for freedom today, but in ensuring it has the strength to rebuild for the future - that is essential for the long-term deterrence of Russian aggression. “A just and lasting peace is urgent and non-negotiable. But Ukraine needs long-term support both to get through the conflict and to rebuild in future. That is why at this year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference, we are announcing a multi-million pound package to power Ukraine’s homes and critical infrastructure, back its businesses and drive improvements in education and justice. “This crucial investment will ensure the UK is also in close partnership with Ukraine as they look towards future growth, involving British and Ukrainian businesses and delivering long-term benefits for both our economies.”

Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy said:

“An enduring peace in Ukraine will not be secured through military support alone, but through our collective commitment to rebuilding communities, strengthening institutions and deepening joint action. “Ukraine’s battlefield victories must be bolstered by support to rebuild. The UK stands together with Ukraine as true partners for freedom – helping drive record investment, support recovery and ensure the Ukrainian people can look to the future with security and hope.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said:

“The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine - and that means backing Ukraine’s recovery just as firmly as its defence. Today we are securing Ukraine’s energy supply, and helping to support Ukraine’s economy in the face of brutal Russian aggression. “Ukraine’s security is our security, and our ironclad support will boost both our economies and give them the financial firepower to grow back stronger.”

British International Investment will also deliver up to £65 million for renewable energy and the banking sector in Ukraine, alongside the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The new investments will see the construction of two new wind farms and provide much-needed backing for Ukraine’s businesses through the Bank of Lviv.

British companies will play a vital role in reconstruction projects across Ukraine, including the future modernisation of Lviv Airport as well as schools in Vinnytsia Oblast through the Project Development Programme, which is set to receive £1 million additional UK funding.

The announcement comes as the UK continues to intensify pressure on those sustaining Putin’s illegal war, after the Prime Minister announced a major sanctions package targeting the vessels, finances and individuals enabling Russia’s aggression at the G7 last week. British forces also recently intercepted a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the Channel, in a significant blow to the Kremlin’s war effort.

The UK’s support for Ukraine is reinforced by its close partnership with Poland, a vital security partner and a frontline state in Europe’s response to Russian aggression. Poland plays a crucial role in ensuring Ukraine gets the military and defence equipment it needs for the frontline, by processing 90% of allied-funded material before it crosses the border. Following the conference, the Foreign Secretary will visit the Miecznik frigate programme, where British and Polish defence industries are working together to strengthen Poland’s naval capabilities through a contract worth around £3 billion, supporting jobs and growth in both countries.

The breakdown of bilateral assistance funding announced today includes:

Up to £13 million to support British International Investment’s intention to commit to the EU Flagship Fund;

Up to £12 million for a new governance programme, including:

Up to £2.4 million for an EU Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI); and

£1 million to support judicial reforms;

Up to £763,000 to continue support for Ukraine’s Green Transition Office.

Alongside the bilateral allocation, the UK will announce a series of measures to support Ukraine’s long-term economic growth. These include: