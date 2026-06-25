Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Foreign Secretary announces support for Gaza with new child medical evacuations and assistance to Palestinians going to top UK universities
The UK will support Gazan students to take up places at British universities and continue efforts to medically evacuate critically ill children for treatment in the NHS.
- Government supports high-achieving students from Gaza to take up scholarships at UK universities
- Government is facilitating new evacuations for critically ill children needing specialist NHS care
- announcement is part of the UK Government’s sustained response to provide immediate support amidst the humanitarian catastrophe and support the rebuilding of Palestinian society
Young people in Gaza whose education has been disrupted by conflict will be supported to study safely at top UK universities.
The Foreign Secretary has outlined in a Written Ministerial Statement to Parliament yesterday that a group of high-achieving students holding fully funded scholarships and meeting the Immigration Rules will be helped to leave Gaza to continue their studies in the UK.
They build on more than 100 fully funded scholarship students that government supported to come to the UK this academic year, ensuring talented young people and adults can continue their education.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:
The UK must continue to support students and injured children from Palestine.
Talented young people from across Gaza must not be denied their chance to study because of the horrendous conditions and restrictions they still face. We will continue to run special arrangements to help Chevening scholars and other students with places at world-class UK universities to support the next generation of Palestinian leaders. We’re also helping some of the most vulnerable children to leave Gaza and get expert medical attention in the NHS, building on similar evacuations we facilitated last year.
The situation in Gaza remains dire, with continued restrictions on aid flows, unsanitary conditions and inadequate access to medical care. Hospitals are destroyed or only partially functioning, and over 1000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the ceasefire was announced. New international energy is urgently needed to revive the 20-point peace plan and pursue a two-state solution which delivers stability and peace to Israelis and Palestinians alike.
The group includes a number of Chevening Scholars. This prestigious programme, funded by the Foreign Office, awards scholarships for fully-funded Masters studies to individuals with leadership potential, helping to secure the future of the next generation of Palestinian leaders.
The statement also outlined new evacuations of critically ill children, with immediate family members, in need of specialist medical support available in the UK following a pause due to the regional conflict.
The humanitarian situation remains dire in Gaza, with many people in urgent need of medical care. Most hospitals in Gaza are no longer fully functioning after nearly 3 years of war and many key supplies remain scarce.
In 2025 a cross-government taskforce supported 50 sick and injured children to leave Gaza with their immediate family members and receive specialist treatment in NHS hospitals across the UK.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:
Behind every place is a person whose education has been put on hold by this appalling conflict.
This Government is acting to help students from Gaza return to learning in safety and stability. Restoring not just education, but dignity and opportunity.
Education is a lifeline. It restores hope, unlocks potential, and builds the foundations for the future. We will continue to stand with those whose futures have been disrupted and do everything we can to help them rebuild.
The UK has worked with the World Health Organization to identify patients in urgent need and match them with specialist treatment in the UK.
The government continues to press Israel to allow those who need urgent medical care to leave Gaza temporarily for treatment.
All those arriving in the UK will undergo security checks and provide biometric information ahead of travel.
Background
- universities with eligible students will be contacted with further guidance on next steps. Due to the complexity of the situation, timelines remain uncertain and cannot be guaranteed
- the Government will also support the evacuation of eligible dependants of some students in line with the Immigration Rules
- full eligibility criteria will be published in due course
Health Secretary and Social Care Secretary James Murray said:
No one can fail to be distressed by the devastating impact the war has had on the children of Gaza. Every child deserves the chance to heal, to play, to simply be able to dream again.
These young patients have witnessed horrors no child should ever see, but this marks the start of their journey towards recovery, and reflects the very best of our NHS values - compassion, care and expertise.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said:
This country proudly provides safe harbour to those in need.
I am proud the Government is giving medical support and a new life to children suffering in Gaza.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-announces-support-for-gaza-with-new-child-medical-evacuations-and-assistance-to-palestinians-going-to-top-uk-universities
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