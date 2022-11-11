Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Foreign Secretary: As we honour the war dead of the past, we also remember Ukraine's fight for Freedom and Democracy
Foreign Secretary visits Paris to mark the first Armistice Day since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.
- He will attend a remembrance service hosted by President Macron and met Chelsea Pensioners fundraising in France for the Armed Forces community
- The visit will build on work between the UK and France on global issues, from the war in Ukraine to illegal migration
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Paris this week to mark the first Armistice Day since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
On the day the UK and France commemorate the end of one conflict in Europe, the two countries will meet against the backdrop of a new war.
The Foreign Secretary will today (Friday 11 November) attend a remembrance service hosted by President Macron and meet with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss the shared challenges facing the UK and France.
Discussions are expected to cover the two countries’ support for Ukraine, joint work to improve energy security and the common challenge of illegal migration. They will also discuss preparations for next year’s UK-France summit.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:
Since 1918 we have marked Armistice Day and paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served to give us peace. Yet as we salute our troops this year, this peace has been shattered by a Russian aggressor.
As we honour the war dead of the past, we also remember Ukraine’s fight for freedom today.
The UK stands steadfast with our friends and allies in defence of freedom and democracy in Ukraine and I am proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with an historic ally in Paris today.
The Foreign Secretary will speak at the Paris Peace Forum, where international leaders will gather to drive global action in the face of common threats, including Russia’s war in Ukraine.
On Thursday, the Foreign Secretary discussed the need for peace with Secretary-General of the OECD, Mathias Cormann and the effects of the invasion on energy security with Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Dr Fatih Birol.
