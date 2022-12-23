Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Foreign Secretary call with the family of Harry Dunn
A statement from the Foreign Secretary following his call with the family of Harry Dunn yesterday afternoon
Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly said:
I had the opportunity to speak with the Dunn family today, and listen carefully to their concerns and hear about the pain they have gone through. They have shown incredible resolve getting justice for Harry.
We have learnt important lessons from this tragic incident, including improvements to the process around exemptions from diplomatic immunity and ensuring the US takes steps to improve road safety around RAF Croughton.
