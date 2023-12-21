Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Foreign Secretary calls for increased European coordination on humanitarian crises during visit to Paris and Rome
David Cameron visited French and Italian capitals recently to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and maintain support for Ukraine over the winter period.
- David Cameron will travel to Paris and Rome for talks with French President Macron, Italian Prime Minister Meloni, and foreign minister counterparts
- he will call for increased coordination between allies to address the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza as well as maintaining support for Ukraine
- discussions will also focus on working together to tackle illegal migration
At a time of volatile international crises, Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited the French and Italian capitals recently (19 December) to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as well as maintaining support for Ukraine over the winter period.
During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will reiterate his call for a sustainable ceasefire, leading to a sustainable peace, and for increased coordination across European allies to ensure life-saving aid can get into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. The Foreign Secretary will also urge continued support for Ukraine to defend itself through military, humanitarian and economic means.
Tackling illegal migration is also high on the agenda, with the UK working alongside France and Italy to stop the criminal gangs. This follows the UK signing landmark deals with the 2 countries that have seen small boat channel crossings drop by a third.
Foreign Secretary David Cameron said:
As we face some of the greatest challenges to international security in a lifetime, our response must be one of strength and resilience with our European allies.
From the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza, to Putin’s brutality in Ukraine, it is more important than ever to strengthen our alliances and make sure our voice is heard.
In Paris, the Foreign Secretary will meet French President Emmanuel Macron, and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss maintaining support for Ukraine and finding a long-term political solution that supports Israel’s security and the rights of Palestinians to live in peace. They will also discuss how the UK and France can continue to coordinate their humanitarian responses in Gaza.
The visit will also look ahead to a milestone year for UK-France relations in 2024, which will mark 120 years since the signing of the Entente Cordiale and 80 years since the D-Day landings, 2 watershed moments for the 2 countries.
Following the Prime Minister’s visit over the weekend, the Foreign Secretary will then travel to Rome for talks with the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and to address Italian ambassadors gathered at the Italian foreign ministry for their annual Heads of Mission conference.
The Foreign Secretary will also meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s meeting with PM Meloni this weekend. Top of the agenda for the Rome programme will be boosting the 2 countries’ close cooperation on illegal migration.
They will welcome a new agreement between the 2 countries to contribute £4 million to the International Organization for Migration’s assisted voluntary returns project in Tunisia. The joint funding will go towards providing humanitarian assistance and support for vulnerable and stranded migrants to return home safely.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-calls-for-increased-european-coordination-on-humanitarian-crises-during-visit-to-paris-and-rome
