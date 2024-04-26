Foreign Secretary meeting with Foreign Minister of Mongolia, April 2024

Joint readout by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and the UK Foreign Secretary.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron paid an official visit to Mongolia from 25 – 26 April 2024 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh. The visit is a welcome opportunity to reaffirm the partnership between Mongolia and the United Kingdom, and to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Mongolia and the United Kingdom’s diplomatic relations date back to 23 January 1963 and marked 60 years in 2023. Today, the British-Mongolian partnership is based on shared democratic values and extends across a wide range of sectors including trade and investment, peacekeeping, protecting the planet and biodiversity, and cultural cooperation.

During the two day visit, Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh had political discussions on bilateral issues. In the programme, a cultural performance of Mongolia’s music and dance, and a visit to a secondary school, which has implemented UK education provider Pearson’s English Language teaching curriculum, were included. During his official visit, Foreign Secretary David Cameron paid courtesy calls on H.E. Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia and H.E. Mr. Oyun-Erdene, Prime Minister of Mongolia.

During official talks, the two sides exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral relations, and reaffirmed their agreement to broaden cooperation in areas such as trade and economy, culture, education, tourism, digital governance, geology, and agreed to launch a new initiative to support English language training for Mongolia’s teachers. They also discussed bilateral collaboration to advance the sustainable development agenda, as well as each nation’s contribution to addressing climate change through their national initiatives such as Mongolia’s “1 Billion Tree” commitment.

The two Foreign Ministers signed a “Joint Cooperation Roadmap towards a Comprehensive Partnership” which further strengthens the Third Neighbour partnership. The document includes commitments on trade, cultural ties, environment, education, science and technology, human rights, health and peacekeeping. The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals which provides a framework for partnership for promoting trade and investment in critical minerals, sharing expertise for mapping and surveying of critical mineral resources, and upholding Environmental, Social and Governance standards and promoting transparency initiatives.