Foreign Secretary meets Indian Prime Minister Modi and launches landmark Technology Security Initiative

Foreign Secretary announces UK-India Technology Security Initiative in New Delhi.

new UK-India Technology Security Initiative agreed delivering crucial collaboration on telecoms security and unlocking investment across emerging technologies

the new initiative will refresh and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on boosting economic growth in both countries

UK and India agree to closer collaboration on tackling climate change, accelerating our green energy partnership on off-shore wind and green hydrogen, and unlocking green growth opportunities

The Foreign Secretary yesterday announced the UK-India Technology Security Initiative during his first visit to India in his role where he met senior Indian Government officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the government’s reset with the Global South.

The Initiative has been spearheaded and agreed by the National Security Advisors (NSAs) following negotiations between both countries to expand collaboration in critical and emerging technologies across priority sectors. It will set out a bold new approach for how the UK and India work together on the defining technologies of this decade – telecoms, critical minerals, AI, quantum, health/bio tech, advanced materials and semiconductors.

This first of its kind agreement – delivered by the Foreign Secretary on behalf of the Prime Minister – builds on a series of partnerships between the British and Indian government, industry and academia. The respective National Security Advisers will take this agreement forward to ensure the collective potential of UK-Indian critical technologies is harnessed.

The announcement is part of a wider package of announcements the Foreign Secretary agreed following bilateral meetings in New Delhi with Indian Prime Minister Modi and Minister for External Affairs Dr Jaishankar to refresh the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This will drive forward a bilateral partnership that is framed on boosting economic growth, deepening co-operation across key issues including trade, technology, education, culture and climate.

A new £7-million funding call for Future Telecoms research was also announced by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and India’s Department of Science and Technology, under the India-UK science, technology, and innovation partnership.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday said:

This government will put growth at the heart of our foreign policy. That’s why 3 weeks into the job, I am in Delhi announcing a new Technology Security Initiative to deliver on the promise of the UK-India relationship. This will mean real action together on the challenges of the future from AI to critical minerals. Together we can unlock mutual growth, boost innovation, jobs and investment. We are also accelerating our joint work on the climate crisis – ensuring brighter, safer futures for Brits and Indians. This government is reconnecting Britain for our security and prosperity at home.

Secretary of State for Science Peter Kyle yesterday said:

The UK and India are recognised the world over as powerhouses for science, innovation and technology – and this new agreement will deliver growth and untold benefits for citizens across both nations. From telecoms and semiconductors to biotechnology and AI, these generation-defining technologies will unlock countless new opportunities and innovations, so we can deliver for working people here and in India as we deepen our long-standing partnership.

The Foreign Secretary agreed with the Minister for External Affairs to deepen partnership on climate, including to mobilise finance and unlock new clean growth opportunities.

This includes strengthening our investment partnership, to unlock the potential of pioneering Indian enterprises working on climate and technology. These initiatives are specifically focussed on delivering green development while empowering women.

As well as work on off-shore-wind and green hydrogen, the UK and India agreed to deepen our partnership on forests and on building resilient cities of the future.

