Foreign Secretary pledges £10m to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund
Speaking at the NATO Foreign Minister’s Meeting in Brussels yesterday (Wednesday 3 December), the Foreign Secretary pledged £10million to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.
The Foreign Secretary yesterday said:
NATO is at the heart of UK’s security and that this why I am here today. Our partnerships abroad make us stronger at home. We are here to affirm our strong support for Ukraine and for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with security for Europe and NATO.
We have seen the US and President Trump pursue a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and for Ukraine to show their willingness for a ceasefire. We have seen Putin try to escalate war and we have seen the continued strikes that have led to power cuts in Ukraine.
That is why I am announcing the UK’s additional 10 million pounds to support for energy infrastructure repairs in Ukraine. We will continue to work to switch the lights on, to work for sovereignty of the Ukrainian people with the security of Europe and NATO at its heart.
This makes Britain the largest funder this year, helping to keep the lights and heating on for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian people. The funding will be used to help repair the Ukrainian heating and water systems which have sustained critical damage from Russian bombardment and help the people of Ukraine get through the winter.
The UK has committed £21.8bn for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. This latest package of aid is part of the £100m humanitarian commitment the Foreign Secretary announced in Kyiv in September 2025. We will continue our support for Ukraine and ensure they have the miliary equipment they need to defend themselves, whilst sustaining economic pressure on Putin to bear down on revenues funding the war.
