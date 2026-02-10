Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Foreign Secretary responds to Jimmy Lai sentencing
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday responded to the sentencing of Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:
British National Jimmy Lai was today sentenced to 20 years in prison in Hong Kong for exercising his right to freedom of expression, following a politically motivated prosecution. Beijing’s National Security Law was imposed on Hong Kong to silence China’s critics.
For the 78-year-old, this is tantamount to a life sentence. I remain deeply concerned for Mr Lai’s health, and I again call on the Hong Kong authorities to end his appalling ordeal and release him on humanitarian grounds, so that he may be reunited with his family.
The Prime Minister raised Mr Lai’s case directly with President Xi during his visit. That has opened up discussion of our most acute concerns directly with the Chinese government, at the highest levels. Following today’s sentencing we will rapidly engage further on Mr Lai’s case.
We stand with the people of Hong Kong, and will always honour the historical commitments made under the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration. China must do the same.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-responds-to-jimmy-lai-sentencing
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The Gambia's WTO Trade Policy Review: UK Statement – February 202609/02/2026 12:25:00
UK Statement at The Gambia’s World Trade Organization Trade Policy Review. Delivered by Kumar Iyer, Ambassador and Permanent Representative for the UK Mission to the WTO and UN in Geneva (05 February 2026).
UK provides vital humanitarian support as Ukraine suffers through brutal winter09/02/2026 11:15:00
The UK government has been supporting more than 1 million Ukrainians affected by the energy crisis this winter.
Sudan: Foreign Secretary's statement, 5 February 202606/02/2026 16:10:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday gave a statement to Parliament following her trip to Adré on the Sudanese border in Chad.
Russia could signal a willingness to move from coercion to constructive engagement by ending its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: UK statement to the OSCE06/02/2026 14:10:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford condemns Russia’s mass strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during severe winter temperatures.
UK imposes fresh sanctions to dismantle Sudan’s 'war machine'06/02/2026 11:10:00
The UK has imposed new sanctions against 6 individuals fuelling Sudan's war, following the Foreign Secretary's visit to the Sudan-Chad border.
UK and US sign Memorandum of Understanding on critical minerals05/02/2026 17:32:00
The UK and US signed a Memorandum of Understanding on critical minerals in Washington DC on 4 February.
New UK-US partnership to drive investment and bolster critical minerals supply chains05/02/2026 16:32:00
The UK and US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on critical minerals in Washington DC.
We will continue to disrupt the activities of Daesh’s networks: UK statement at the UN Security Council05/02/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Chris Elmore MP, Minister for Multilateral, Human Rights, Latin America and the Caribbean, at the UN Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism.
Foreign Secretary slams collective global failure to protect Sudan’s women and girls04/02/2026 15:15:00
Foreign Secretary visited Adré on the Sudanese border in Chad and called for urgent global action to secure a ceasefire.