Foreign Secretary speech at Accra Reset Event

Foreign Secretary speech given yesterday at the Accra Reset event as part of UN General Assembly High Level week.

Can I just start by saying what a privilege it is to join this incredibly important conversation, and I want to pay particular tribute to President Mahama for this incredibly important initiative with the Accra Reset.

If you will allow me, I also want to recognise, as I think a number of speakers have, the amazing contribution that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown still makes on these questions. I am incredibly proud to be here alongside him. He is a fantastic asset to the United Kingdom.

So the Accra Reset begins from a fundamental value that we in the UK believe in, which is international solidarity, and it is based on a partnership of equals, a solidarity based on a partnership of equals.

It must mean countries shaping their own priorities, their own institutions that reflect the world they serve, and a responsibility shared by all of us.

And the UK has overhauled its approach to reflect these realities.

We are moving from donor to investor, and from funding piecemeal service delivery to strengthening whole systems.

We’re moving from grant funding to much wider plans centred on finance, expertise, science, and technology, and moving from international intervention to backing local leadership and innovation, and that set of shifts speaks to the agenda before us today.

And the programme today rightly connects health reform with negotiating capacity, investment, private enterprise, and stronger South-North cooperation.

But to make real progress together, we need change in the following areas, and I just want to briefly set those out.

First, we need finance at greater scale and on fairer terms.

There is no shortage of capital in the world. The challenge is enabling it to flow into productive investment, infrastructure, stronger public services, and sustainable growth.

So the UK will continue to support reform of the multilateral development banks, the smarter use of guarantees and private capital, and action on unsustainable debt and illicit finance.

And indeed, I will be going to the annual meetings in my role on the board of the World Bank to pursue this agenda.

Second, we need institutions with greater legitimacy.

Countries most affected by global decisions must have a stronger voice in making them. The World Bank, the IMF, the United Nations, and the wider development system must better reflect the world of today.

And third, reform must be measured by real results.

New initiatives should reinforce effective institutions and strengthen coordination.

And as the United Kingdom looks towards its G20 presidency, we want to work with Ghana and indeed others represented here to turn shared ambition into practical cooperation.

Ghana’s leadership of the Accra Reset is already an important contribution, and I do want to say the United Kingdom comes to this conversation not with a finished answer, but with a clear commitment to listen, to build genuine partnerships, and to put our diplomatic, financial, and technical strength behind reforms that are locally led, mutually beneficial, and capable of delivering at scale.

And if I can end on this note, the real test is not to describe the world differently, but to change it for the better, and that’s precisely the spirit that I approach my role as Foreign Secretary.

I am clear that Britain needs to be stronger in its values, bolder in its action, and relentless in pursuing alliances with our friends across the world.

So I conclude where I started with a message of solidarity and with the UK’s unwavering commitment to work with you in a spirit of true partnership and a true partnership of equals.

Thank you very much.