Foreign Secretary statement: Ceasefire in the Middle East, 8 April

A statement from the Foreign Secretary on the ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran (08 April 2026).

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:

I welcome today’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran. This is a vital step towards establishing some security and stability in the region and getting international shipping and the global economy moving properly again. I also welcome the proposed talks between the US and Iran scheduled for later this week and thank Pakistan and all those involved for their continued work on the negotiations.

The UK has been working internationally to support the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the self defence of Gulf countries, and to promote a swift resolution of this conflict. Last week, I led talks with more than 40 countries, where we discussed the urgent need to restore freedom of navigation for international shipping.

A swift resolution to this conflict is the best way to protect security, including for our citizens in the region, and crucially to help those feeling the impact on the cost of living here at home. The UK has been clear throughout that we need to deescalate and reopen the Strait. We will continue to work with the shipping, insurance and energy sectors to restore confidence in the route as quickly as possible. Iran must cease all mining, drone attacks, and other attempts to block commercial shipping in the Strait immediately.

It is vital that the proposed talks lead to a full end to the conflict and ensure that Iran does not continue to threaten the Strait or its neighbours. I also call for an urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon.

We will continue to work internationally to support this ceasefire, to promote progress on negotiations, and to restore and protect security and stability for the region, and freedom of navigation for the world.