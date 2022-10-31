Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Foreign Secretary Statement on attack in Mogadishu
The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement strongly condemning the attack in Mogadishu
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:
I condemn in the strongest possible terms yesterday’s cowardly and horrific attack in Mogadishu. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who were tragically killed and hurt. We continue to stand with the government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism. The UK condemns terrorism in all its forms.
