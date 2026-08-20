Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Foreign Secretary statement on Government of Israel launch of a tender for the E1 settlement project
UK condemns the Government of Israel's launch of a tender for the E1 settlement project, and summons Israeli Chargé d’Affaires
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said:
This Israeli Government’s publication of a tender for the E1 settlement project is an unacceptable and destructive act.
E1 would cut across the heart of Palestine and risks separating the West Bank from East Jerusalem, which would endanger the viability of a two-state solution.
The UK has been clear privately and publicly in our opposition to E1 and our support for a two-state solution as the only way to ensure long-term security and peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. All settlements damage that prospect and are a flagrant breach of international law.
Today, I made clear to the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar that the Israeli Government must halt E1 plans immediately, retract the tender and stop all settlement expansion.
In addition, the Israeli Chargé d’Affaires has been summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, where we set out the UK’s profound objection to this move by the Netanyahu government and demanded an immediate reversal.
The impact of settler violence and terrorism has been catastrophic for Palestinian communities. Settlement expansion and attempts to create irreversible divisions on the ground threaten peace, security and the prospects for a viable Palestinian state.
Britain will not stand back and accept the destruction of the Two-State Solution.
In the coming weeks we will set out a comprehensive set of measures to respond to Israeli government policies, protect the viability of the Palestinian state, target sanctions at those who participate in illegal settlement expansion and support a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-statement-on-government-of-israel-launch-of-a-tender-for-the-e1-settlement-project
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