Foreign Secretary statement on the fifth anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:
Five years on from the military’s coup, the people of Myanmar face a deepening crisis.
By overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, the will of the people was overturned and their political freedom taken away.
Amidst this crisis, the UK remains committed to supporting a stable future for the people of Myanmar.
In the past year we have supported over 1.4 million people with humanitarian assistance and provided 1.3 million people with essential health services. We will continue to stand by those most affected.
Yet conditions on the ground remain dire.
Half of Myanmar’s children are now out of school, while women and girls face persistent violence.
Crimes that affect us in the UK, like drug production and cyber scams, have flourished.
The recent military-run elections were neither free nor fair.
For the aspirations of the Myanmar people to be met, there is much that still needs to be done.
We continue to urge all parties to protect civilians.
We call on the military regime to end its airstrikes; to allow unhindered humanitarian access; to release all political prisoners including Aung San Suu Kyi, and to engage in genuine dialogue towards a democratic and peaceful transition.
Today and always, we stand in unwavering solidarity with the people of Myanmar.
