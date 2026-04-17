Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Foreign Secretary statement on the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
Foreign Secretary statement welcoming the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon
The Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:
We strongly welcome President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon.
Over the last six weeks, the people of Lebanon have been dragged into a conflict they did not want. The war between Hizballah and Israel has had disastrous humanitarian consequences, with more than a million people displaced from their homes, appalling destruction and many civilians killed, including children. This ceasefire offers desperately needed hope to civilians in both countries - for people to return to their homes, and for those who have suffered the most in this war to be allowed to start rebuilding their lives.
This must be the moment to open a pathway to a lasting peace. We urge all the parties to seize this opportunity. Both Israel and Hizballah must respect the ceasefire.
A long-term political settlement, consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people. Hizballah must stop their reckless attacks on Israel and must disarm completely. Israel must end its operations and respect Lebanese sovereignty.
The UK has played a leading role in addressing the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, announcing £30m in humanitarian support this year to provide essential medical supplies, shelter and access to clean water.
We will continue to play our full part to support those in need and to help ensure this ceasefire becomes an enduring peace.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-statement-on-the-israel-lebanon-ceasefire
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Attacks on international shipping in the Gulf have been deeply damaging for the world: UK Statement at the UN General Assembly17/04/2026 16:05:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN General Assembly meeting on the use of the veto.
On Russian submarine activity in the Atlantic: Joint statement to the OSCE17/04/2026 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland updates on recent Russian activity in the Atlantic, speaking on behalf of Norway, the Netherlands and the UK (16 April 2026).
Russia’s approach to the Easter ceasefire demonstrates its contempt for peace: UK statement to the OSCE17/04/2026 12:25:00
Ambassador Holland says Russia’s approach to the Easter ceasefire demonstrates its contempt for peace, highlighting thousands of ceasefire violations and attempts to distort the narrative. Ukraine made a good faith commitment to a ceasefire and demonstrated its readiness to engage constructively. Russia made a different choice.
New UK Aid for displaced people in Lebanon as Minister visits Beirut16/04/2026 16:25:00
Minister for the Middle East in Lebanon on first visit since regional escalation and pledges new humanitarian funding
We can shape a world where every human being can live with dignity, safety, and choice: UK National Statement at the 59th session of the Commission on Population and Development16/04/2026 15:25:00
Statement given yesterday by the UK Youth Delegate, at CPD 59.
The United Kingdom remains concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Great Lakes region: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/04/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on the Great Lakes Region.
UK boosts funding to local responders to help more than 1.8 million people in Sudan's humanitarian crisis15/04/2026 12:05:00
UK to protect Sudan aid pledge and double funding to frontline responders as Foreign Secretary visits International Sudan Conference in Berlin.
WTO General Council March 2026: UK Statement Day 1 and Day 214/04/2026 14:10:00
UK Statement given yesterday at the World Trade Organization's General Council in Geneva. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Kumar Iyer.
The UK supports EU-UN coordination in maintaining international peace and security: UK statement at the UN Security Council14/04/2026 12:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Cooperation between the UN and the European Union.
Lebanon: Joint Foreign Ministers' Statement, 14 April 202614/04/2026 11:15:00
Statement given yesterday on Lebanon by the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.