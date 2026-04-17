Foreign Secretary statement on the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Foreign Secretary statement welcoming the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon

The Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

We strongly welcome President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Over the last six weeks, the people of Lebanon have been dragged into a conflict they did not want. The war between Hizballah and Israel has had disastrous humanitarian consequences, with more than a million people displaced from their homes, appalling destruction and many civilians killed, including children. This ceasefire offers desperately needed hope to civilians in both countries - for people to return to their homes, and for those who have suffered the most in this war to be allowed to start rebuilding their lives.

This must be the moment to open a pathway to a lasting peace. We urge all the parties to seize this opportunity. Both Israel and Hizballah must respect the ceasefire.

A long-term political settlement, consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people. Hizballah must stop their reckless attacks on Israel and must disarm completely. Israel must end its operations and respect Lebanese sovereignty.

The UK has played a leading role in addressing the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, announcing £30m in humanitarian support this year to provide essential medical supplies, shelter and access to clean water.

We will continue to play our full part to support those in need and to help ensure this ceasefire becomes an enduring peace.