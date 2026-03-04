Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Foreign Secretary statement on the ongoing situation in the Middle East
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reiterates the UK's top priority is the safety and security of British nationals in the Middle East
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:
The safety and security of British citizens is our top priority, and we know that hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by the conflict and escalation in the Middle East and the Gulf. This includes holiday makers, business travellers and visitors who can’t return home because of airspace closures or strikes.
That’s why we have the Foreign Office crisis centre that is open 24/7 and why we’ve asked people to sign up to register your presence, so that we can make sure there is up to date information and to follow travel advice across the region.
But most importantly, we are working with airlines, with the travel industry, with governments across the region to make sure that there will be safe ways for people to return home.
For Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the airlines have been able to reinstate some commercial flights and will be working to help existing passengers, and we are working with them and the government to try to maximise the number of seats for British nationals.
For Oman, in addition to commercial flights, we are also working to secure a government charter flight in the coming days, to prioritise vulnerable citizens who need to return home.
And we will continue to work with the travel industry. We’ll continue to ensure that we do everything possible to find more routes for people to return home.
Do follow the local travel advice in the area, follow the travel alerts, and keep in touch with your airline as well.
The team here will keep doing everything possible to make sure that advice is updated and to do everything possible to keep British citizens secure and safe.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-statement-on-the-ongoing-situation-in-the-middle-east
