Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Foreign Secretary statement on the UK's diplomatic presence in Jerusalem
Following discussions with the Government of Israel, our Consulate General building will not be closing, and will be known as the UK Mission, Jerusalem from today
The Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said:
We have been clear that we do not accept that the Government of Israel has the legal right to close the British Consulate General in Jerusalem, which has been there for nearly 200 years. The UK government reiterates its long-standing view that East Jerusalem is occupied territory.
Following discussions with the Government of Israel, our Consulate General building will not be closing, and will be known as the UK Mission, Jerusalem from today. The UK Mission, Jerusalem is independent, operational, and will continue to deliver vital services and our work with the Palestinian people.
This will ensure that we maintain our longstanding British presence and the UK’s role in support of two state solution.
Without an understanding, we would not have the necessary assurances for the security and protections of our staff and premises. Accordingly, the UK has temporarily withdrawn a number of staff and families to ensure their safety and security.
We will work in the coming months to build back up our presence, and we will not take reciprocal action while such discussions are underway and credible.
The UK stands steadfast by the measures we took on 8 September, in concert with the international community, in support of a two-state solution to deliver peace and security for the people of Israel and Palestine.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-statement-on-the-uks-diplomatic-presence-in-jerusalem
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