Foreign Secretary statement on UK response to Afghanistan earthquake
Foreign Secretary announces additional emergency funding to Afghan people following the recent earthquake in Afghanistan
Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said:
The situation in Afghanistan following the recent earthquake remains grave, and as aid workers finally manage to reach the remote and worst-affected areas, the extent of the damage and human impact are clear. That’s why the UK is providing an additional £3 million to support humanitarian partners already active on the ground, including UNFPA, the International Red Cross, Afghanaid and War Child.
As with all of the UK’s humanitarian work in Afghanistan, all funds will be channelled through established partnerships with international organisations and UK NGOs. This funding, delivered through these partners, will ensure that the Afghan people receive much-needed access to healthcare, clean water and emergency shelter, as well as supporting affected women and girls through the provision of dignity kits and reproductive health kits.
With winter round the corner it is essential that there is a collective effort to address the needs of people made vulnerable by this tragedy.
Background:
- This emergency funding is in addition to the £1 million announced on 2 September: UK provides emergency aid to Afghanistan earthquake victims - GOV.UK
