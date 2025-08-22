Foreign Secretary statement: response to famine in Gaza Governorate

The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement in response to the famine declared in the Gaza Governorate as determined by the Famine Review Committee.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

The confirmation of famine in Gaza City and the surrounding neighbourhood is utterly horrifying and is wholly preventable.

The Israeli government’s refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza has caused this man-made catastrophe. This is a moral outrage.

The IPC report makes clear the sickening consequences, especially for children. The Government of Israel can and must immediately act to stop the situation deteriorating any further. It must immediately and sustainably allow unhindered food, medical supplies, fuel, and all types of aid to reach those who so desperately need them.

The Israeli government must allow the UN and international NGOs to carry out their life-saving work without obstruction. Aid must reach those in need urgently and without delay.

We desperately need an immediate ceasefire, to enable aid delivery at maximum speed and at the scale required. This includes halting the military operation in Gaza City which is the epicentre of the famine.

The UK reiterates its condemnation of this military action, which will only worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and endanger the lives of the hostages held by Hamas. We urge the Israeli government to change course and halt its plans.

This terrible conflict must end. An immediate and permanent ceasefire is the only way to stop the suffering, secure the release of the hostages, achieve a surge in aid and deliver a framework for lasting peace.