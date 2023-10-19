Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Foreign Secretary travels to Middle East to help prevent regional spread of conflict
The Foreign Secretary is travelling to Egypt, Turkey and Qatar to help prevent the spread of conflict across the region.
- James Cleverly plans to meet leaders in Egypt, Turkey and Qatar over the next 3 days to help prevent the conflict spreading across the region and to seek a peaceful resolution
- he will push for agreement on humanitarian access to Gaza, the release of British hostages and foreign nationals, and securing safe passage for British nationals to leave Gaza
- visit follows £10 million increase in UK aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories
The Foreign Secretary today (18 October) begins a multi-country visit across the Middle East, as the UK works urgently to help prevent the conflict spreading across the region, while working towards a peaceful resolution.
James Cleverly is planning to meet senior leaders in Egypt, Turkey and Qatar over the next 3 days, where he will discuss coordination on efforts to avoid a spillover in violence which would devastate the wider region.
The trip has been planned to countries which are vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages and allow humanitarian access to Gaza, with all 3 vital interlocutors in the Middle East. The Foreign Secretary will discuss the urgent need for the Rafah crossing to open so that lifesaving aid can reach those who need it and for Hamas to release the hostages.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:
It is in no one’s interests – neither Israeli, Palestinian nor the wider Middle East – for others to be drawn into this conflict.
I am meeting counterparts from influential states in the region to push for calm and stability, facilitate humanitarian access into Gaza and work together to secure the release of hostages.
Since the Hamas attacks on 7 October, the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary have spoken to counterparts from almost 20 countries as part of extensive diplomatic efforts to sustain the prospect of peace and stability in the Middle East.
Earlier this week, a £10 million aid package was announced by the Prime Minister in response to the escalating conflict in Gaza – with funding now being made available to agencies helping vulnerable civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs).
This is an increase of more than a third on existing UK support to the OPTs. Half the new funding will support an appeal by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA), which is responding to critical food, water, health, shelter and protection needs in Gaza.
The UK remains committed to mitigating the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and calling for international humanitarian law to be respected, while standing alongside the people of Israel against the terrorist group Hamas.
Last week the Foreign Secretary was the first foreign minister to visit the site of Hamas’s attacks on Israel.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-travels-to-middle-east-to-help-prevent-regional-spread-of-conflict
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Indo-Pacific Minister boosts climate and technology collaboration with India13/10/2023 15:20:00
Focus on climate and technology cooperation as UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan visits India.
UK announces new support to Morocco following earthquake13/10/2023 14:10:00
UK is supporting Morocco with a contribution of up to £1.45 million to support Moroccan–led recovery following last month’s earthquake.
UK government to arrange flights to get British nationals out of Israel12/10/2023 15:25:00
Foreign Secretary announces that the UK will facilitate flights to help British citizens wanting to leave Israel.
Statement on violence in Afghanistan10/10/2023 14:10:00
The UK does not support anyone seeking to achieve political change through violence in Afghanistan.
British nationals released from Afghanistan10/10/2023 11:10:00
UK welcomes the release of 4 British men detained in Afghanistan.
Separation Agreement Joint Committee between the UK and EEA EFTA states: joint statement from the fourth meeting29/09/2023 16:25:00
This statement follows the meeting of the Separation Agreement Joint Committee on 27 September 2023 meeting.
UK announces new sanctions in response to Russian sham elections in Ukraine29/09/2023 15:25:00
Latest sanctions package holds those who would undermine Ukraine's sovereignty to account.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech to the UN General Assembly: 22 September 202325/09/2023 16:10:00
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech given recently (22 September 2023) to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.