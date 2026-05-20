Foreign Secretary warns the world cannot wait any longer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as food security crisis looms for countries already on the edge.

the world needs fertiliser to be moving in weeks not months, damage has begun to be priced into the agriculture market for the next year as harvests suffer and food prices rise

global conference brings governments, investors, international organisations, technology leaders and civil society together to agree new ways of working on shared global challenges, including directly combating the impact of the ongoing Iran conflict

new investment unlocked at scale to strengthen economies and build resilience, including billions mobilised by British International Investment to tackle the climate crisis

Yesterday at the Global Partnerships Conference, in London, Britain’s Foreign Secretary brought together countries from all over the world to build new partnerships and setting out the UK’s new approach to development as the crisis in the Middle East continues to wreak havoc on global energy and food security.

The World Food Programme estimates that almost 45 million more people could fall into acute food insecurity if the conflict does not end by the middle of this year.

This is a critical time in the agriculture calendar, not just the diplomatic one – if global partners don’t get fertiliser moving there will be shipments of critical emergency aid needed, not just external investment and technology.

People around the world will benefit from a new era of cooperation on international development, after a broad coalition of partners pledge new ways of working to build resilience and tackle global challenges as the UK co-hosts the Global Partnerships Conference.

The world is changing faster than the system designed to support it. The current conflict in Iran has significantly driven up global oil and gas prices. Shocks like these can stretch public finances and push more households into food insecurity, underlining the need for countries to build stronger systems, partnerships for growth, and response mechanisms to stop risks becoming crises.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper MP yesterday said:

The world is sleepwalking into a global food crisis. We cannot risk tens of millions of people going hungry because one country has hijacked an international shipping lane. Iran’s continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz while the agriculture clock is ticking shows why we need urgent global pressure to get the Strait reopened, fertiliser and fuel moving and ease the costs of living pressures. That is why we will continue to lead calls for the immediate and unrestricted opening of the Strait and advance plans for the Strait of Hormuz Multinational Mission to support any agreement. This crisis is affecting developed and developing countries, the private and public sectors alike. It shows why we need a new approach to global partnerships, to drive international development to prevent crises in the first place. The world has changed faster than the international system can support it. This conference reflects our modern approach to development working in a new spirit of partnership and building new coalitions to drive a world free from poverty on a liveable planet. Our commitment to international development reflects our values and our national interest. In an increasingly interconnected world, instability abroad affects us here at home, from energy prices to food security. Building resilience abroad makes the UK stronger, that’s what this week’s conference is about.

Global challenges, such as the Iran crisis, do not stop at borders and neither do their solutions.

That is why the UK, alongside co-hosts South Africa, British International Investment (BII) and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), have convened a broad coalitions of partners, from governments, international organisations, business, technology philanthropy, and civil society to rethink how to combine strengths in addressing global challenges such as economic, climate and health shocks.

Across the week, this will include events that address the economic and human impacts of the Iran crisis directly, focused on global resilience and effects of energy and supply chain disruption, such as fertiliser supply and food security risks, and how to ramp up early action where pressures are greatest.



The Foreign Secretary also used key moments across the conference, including a keynote speech on Tuesday, to set out the case for a more shock-resilient model of international co-operation.

At the centre of the Global Partnerships Conference is a shared agreement – the Global Partnerships Compact – to work together differently, faster, more openly, and in genuine partnership. It will aim to create a system of international cooperation that not only responds to shocks like the Iran crisis and its global impacts on energy, fertiliser and food prices, but also builds a system that’s resilient in the face of the crises of the future putting countries at the forefront of their own growth.

Minister for Development Baroness Chapman yesterday said:

We have heard what our partners have been calling for. They want to work in partnership with the UK. Countries want to have more control, move beyond aid, attract investment, strengthen their own health and education systems, and take charge of their own futures. Traditional development finance alone cannot meet that call, indeed it never could. Nor can it respond to the scale of today’s challenges. We need to bring new ideas and a broader coalition of partners to the table. The decisions that come out of this conference will benefit everyone: stronger economies, fewer crises, and a more stable and prosperous future that unlocks opportunity.

The conference aims to unlock billions of pounds in innovative finance, harness technology including AI, and build new partnerships that help countries strengthen systems, manage risk earlier and become more self-sufficient in the face of future shocks.

Commitments will push forward reforms and new measures with a strong focus on countries setting their own priorities and partners shifting resources and decision-making towards locally-driven plans.

Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, South African Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, yesterday said:

The Global Partnerships Conference reflects continuity and a firm commitment to multilateralism and solidarity in building a more equitable and sustainable society. South Africa remains committed to deepening partnerships with tangible outcomes that improve the lives of people and contribute to building a more equitable world. Through partnerships, we can accelerate progress on developmental priorities, mobilise investment, and bridge inequalities by reforming the global financial architecture, while contributing meaningfully to global solutions. In a time when the world faces converging crises, the Global Partnerships Conference is a crucial undertaking which strengthens the advancement of reimagining partnerships not just as transactions, but as a shared commitment to human progress.

Kate Hampton, CEO of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), yesterday said:

A diverse group of partners is coming to London to reset how we cooperate while getting the best out of our multilateral system. Humanity has achieved remarkable progress for children, but compounding crises put these generational achievements at risk. This conference and the Global Partnerships Compact provide a shared vision for international collaboration that is more country-led, outcome-focused and resilient to the new context. The conversations we begin here will create a roadmap for investment in shared prosperity, through the UK’s G20 presidency and beyond. CIFF is proud to co-host this conference and looks forward to working with all partners to deliver for the world’s children.

Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of British International Investment (BII), yesterday said:

BII is evolving to support the UK’s ambition to become the investment partner of choice for businesses in developing countries. BII will deploy its own capital and crowd-in private investment, to forge mutually beneficial new partnerships.

Watch the plenary sessions from the Global Partnerships Conference 2026 live on the FCDO YouTube channel.

Background

Announcements

To drive reforms, the UK, co-hosts and partners announced a range of initiatives focused around the 3 main reforms of the conference: mobilising finance, harnessing technology and supporting partnerships that put countries in the lead of their own development:

1. Smarter, sustainable and more diverse finance:

British International Investment multiplies funding and unlocks £4.6 billion for climate investment in emerging markets: The UK’s development finance institution announced over £1 billion worth of investments in a new climate initiative over the next 5 years, expecting to raise an additional £3.5 billion in private capital demonstrating how the UK is moving from donor to investor

UK capital investment helps African Development Bank boost lending power: Helping to unlock $250 million lending to African governments and significantly increase the resources available for development finance

UK boosts shareholding at the Inter-American Development Bank: Increase in UK shareholding in IDB Invest – the bank’s private sector arm to bolster private-sector investment in innovation and drive growth in Latin America and the Caribbean

new health partnership to support children injured in the Gaza conflict: A new UK partnership with private Saudi philanthropist Community Jameel, French philanthropists the Mérieux Foundation and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) to deliver rehabilitation and prosthetic care for children with blast injuries caused by the conflict in Gaza. The programme will be implemented on the ground by UK-Med, in collaboration with Imperial College London, drawing on UK expertise in healthcare technology

scaling up private-sector insurance to mobilise funding quicker before crisis hits: A UK supported initiative that will enable the United Nations to act earlier and at greater scale, protecting up to twice as many people through anticipatory action before droughts, floods and storms occur, reducing their impact on lives and livelihoods, while safeguarding rapid response and underfunded emergencies

new domestic investor taskforces to strengthen local capital markets and boost growth: Working with partners including FSD Africa, Private Infrastructure Development Group, Quadrature Climate Foundation and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, new, country-led taskforces will be piloted to help mobilise private sector capital. It will build on the Emerging Markets and Developing Economies Investor Taskforce and have a strong focus on building the capacity of domestic financial systems

establishment of North–South dialogue on labour market resilience: To coordinate action and help countries spot economic shocks early, respond faster to protect jobs and manage mass economic displacement, and channel finance and expertise behind country-led economic plans

World Bank set to establish a London Financial Solutions Hub: Helping strengthen the UK’s role as a centre for global development finance and mobilise investment, connecting the UK’s financial sector with emerging markets and developing economies, to manage risk and support countries to tackle global challenges through sustainable private-sector finance

2. Faster, fairer access to knowledge, skills and technology:

UK support for global health product development partnerships to develop life-saving medicines and vaccines: Bringing together governments, industry, academia and the public sector to turn scientific innovation into new medicines, vaccines and diagnostics to treat infectious diseases, sexual and reproductive health, pandemic threats, strengthening global health security and saving lives in the places they are needed most

UK funding crowds in additional £200 million investment to launch science and tech accelerator programme: With funding backing locally led science and technology systems in Africa and Asia, helping build world-class innovation so countries generate and use their own evidence to tackle challenges from climate and health to economic growth and long‑term resilience

launch of the UK’s Global Research and Technology Development portfolio: To build long-term science and technology partnerships that turn cutting-edge research and innovation into scalable solutions tackling climate, health, growth and security challenges

UK backs launch of SAFE AI framework: Partnership with Communicating with Disaster Affected Communities Network, Alan Turing Institute and Humanitarian AI Advisory to make AI work safely for people in humanitarian crises and ensure technology is transparent, trustworthy and shaped around the needs of communities

3. Putting countries and communities at the centre of solutions:

creation of new Communities of Expertise to share skills and solve mutual challenges: Helping partner countries to access the best of UK and global expertise to tackle issues from climate and energy, to technology, jobs, health and education

new philanthropic investment to strengthen community-led action on HIV: CIFF joins the Robert Carr Fund, bolstering long-term UK funding to strengthen efforts led by people most affected by HIV, to combat discrimination, expand access to vital services and ensure people receive the care, protection and support they need to thrive

launch of new civil society programme backed by £39.5 million: Driving reform in how international NGOs work with local civil society, shifting decision-making and sharing skills to bolster local leadership and to build a resilient civil society sector empowered to respond to local needs

Communities of Expertise: Communities of Expertise (CoEs) are dynamic, demand-led, interdisciplinary hubs that bring together the best of UK and global expertise to help address mutual challenges in areas where partners most want to work with the UK, and include:

Climate, Nature and Energy

Education

Health

Finance

Politics, Governance and Rights

Conflict and Violence

Growth, Jobs and Trade

Technology

Women and Equalities

Minister Chapman will also announce the UK’s annual spend on pre‑arranged finance for disasters (PAF), which was £66.6 million in 2024 to 2025. This follows her commitment to track and publish the UK’s PAF and encourage others to do so. PAF allows humanitarian funding to be released rapidly when pre‑agreed triggers are met, to help reduce the impact of predictable crises on people’s lives and livelihoods.

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