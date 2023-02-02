Foreign Secretary's meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, 1 February 2023

The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong met in London.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said:

The Foreign Secretary and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong had a warm and productive meeting in London yesterday.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted the UK’s commitment to work alongside Australia to support Pacific Island states’ priorities, particularly on the climate emergency and economic development. He looked forward to visiting in the coming months.

The Foreign Secretary also welcomed Australia’s recent sanctioning of leading figures in the Iranian and Myanmar governments, alongside similar sanctions imposed by the UK.

He and Foreign Minister Wong agreed that these were a clear illustration of the UK and Australia as staunch defenders of freedom and democracy.

Both looked forward to continuing discussions alongside their defence ministers tomorrow. They agreed the summit in Portsmouth would cement the UK-Australia relationship as modern and forward-looking, in the face of growing global challenges.