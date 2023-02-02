Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Foreign Secretary's meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, 1 February 2023
The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong met in London.
A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said:
The Foreign Secretary and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong had a warm and productive meeting in London yesterday.
The Foreign Secretary highlighted the UK’s commitment to work alongside Australia to support Pacific Island states’ priorities, particularly on the climate emergency and economic development. He looked forward to visiting in the coming months.
The Foreign Secretary also welcomed Australia’s recent sanctioning of leading figures in the Iranian and Myanmar governments, alongside similar sanctions imposed by the UK.
He and Foreign Minister Wong agreed that these were a clear illustration of the UK and Australia as staunch defenders of freedom and democracy.
Both looked forward to continuing discussions alongside their defence ministers tomorrow. They agreed the summit in Portsmouth would cement the UK-Australia relationship as modern and forward-looking, in the face of growing global challenges.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-foreign-secretary-james-cleverly-and-australian-foreign-minister-penny-wong-readout
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Every child in Ukraine will have suffered due to Russia’s invasion: UK statement to the OSCE02/02/2023 14:05:00
Ambassador Neil Bush highlights the appalling and long-lasting impact Russia’s invasion has on Ukraine’s children.
Aid delivery without the participation of women cannot be normalised, and impairs the entire population02/02/2023 10:05:00
Statement by Ambassador James Kariuki at the UN Member States Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan
UK Statement on Russia’s Ongoing War of Aggression against Ukraine01/02/2023 14:15:00
Delivered by Ian Stubbs (UK delegation to the OSCE) at the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.
Second anniversary of the Myanmar coup: Foreign Ministers joint statement01/02/2023 11:05:00
A joint statement from 22 Foreign Ministers and the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs on the two year anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar.
Trade talks and training troops top of the agenda at annual UK-Australia summit01/02/2023 10:05:00
Foreign and Defence Secretaries to host Australian counterparts for talks in London and Portsmouth
Mogadishu, Somalia terror attack: compensation for victims30/01/2023 11:05:00
How to apply for compensation if you were a victim of the terrorist attack in Mogadishu, Somalia on 27 November 2022.
UK condemns Assad for using chemical weapons in Douma in 201827/01/2023 16:10:00
New report from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirms Assad’s regime responsible for 2018 Douma attack.
Political prisoners in Belarus: UK statement to the OSCE27/01/2023 13:20:00
Deputy Ambassador Deirdre Brown joins others at the OSCE in calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus.