Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Foreign Secretary's statement on the UN Fact Finding Mission Report on El Fasher
Statement by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on the UN Fact Finding Mission Report on El Fasher
The findings of this UN report are truly horrific – atrocities including systematic starvation, torture, killings, rape and deliberate ethnic targeting used on the most horrendous scale during the Rapid Support Forces siege of El Fasher.
The UK called for this report to be commissioned by the UN in November to hold perpetrators of these vile atrocities to account, and today I will take its conclusions to the chamber of the Security Council and ensure that the voices of women of Sudan who have endured so much are heard by the world.
Today’s report describes the most unimaginable and chilling horrors – including people forced to choose between starvation or eating animal feed, children subjected to mass rape, civilians ambushed and slaughtered as they fled the sieged city, patients and staff killed in their hospital, perpetrators boasting of mass crimes on social media, and calling for “extermination”.
We need urgent action from across the international community including urgent international criminal investigations into the mounting evidence of atrocities in El Fasher to ensure accountability for vile perpetrators, justice for victims and to break the cycle of bloodshed.
We urgently need an end to arms flows. Reports into breaches of the arms embargo which we agree should be extended and enforced, must be investigated. The obstructions to the Fact Finding Mission from both warring parties are shameful and unacceptable – the UN needs unimpeded access to bring atrocities and breaches to account.
Most important of all we need global action and pressure in pursuit of a ceasefire, and essential humanitarian access with support for survivors.
Our response must be emphatic: the UK has sanctioned four senior RSF commanders accused of committing heinous atrocities in El Fasher. And this week we joined the US and France in proposing they will be designated in the UN too – these crimes must not go unanswered.
The world is still failing the people of Sudan. When the stories started to emerge about the horrors of El Fasher it should have been a turning point, but the violence is continuing. Today, in the Security Council, the UK as President will make sure the world does not look away. It is time to listen to the women of Sudan not the military men who have been prosecuting this war. We need action for justice, accountability and peace.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretarys-statement-on-the-un-fact-finding-mission-report-on-el-fasher
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Russia must engage in credible risk management to prevent miscalculations: UK statement to the OSCE19/02/2026 12:25:00
Politico-Military Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, recalls Russia’s pattern of reassurance without transparency and refusal to engage OSCE risk‑reduction mechanisms before its full‑scale invasion of Ukraine – and calls on Russia to explain what practical steps it is now prepared to take to reduce escalation risks and prevent miscalculation (18 February 2026).
Joint statement on the 2nd anniversary of Alexei Navalny`s death18/02/2026 11:20:00
Joint likeminded statement on the occasion of the second anniversary of Alexei Navalny`s death on 16 February 2024.
AU Summit: Advancing Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty17/02/2026 14:10:00
Baroness Chapman speech given yesterday outlining the UK’s commitment to a modern partnership with Africa, priorities on health security, sovereignty and multilateral reform.
UK to champion how AI can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs and improve public services at AI Impact Summit in India17/02/2026 13:12:00
UK and international partners to redouble efforts for AI to transform public services, create jobs and drive renewal for people worldwide at AI Impact Summit.
Joint Statement by the UK, Sweden, France, Germany and The Netherlands on Alexei Navalny's death17/02/2026 12:25:00
Joint Statement given recently (14 February 2026) by the UK, Sweden, France, Germany and The Netherlands on Alexei Navalny's death.
UK confirms Russia poisoned Navalny in prison with rare toxin17/02/2026 10:25:00
UK and partners have recently (14 February 2026) exposed the tragic circumstances surrounding Alexei Navalny's death and have confirmed there was poison found in samples from his body.
FCDO statement on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh16/02/2026 16:20:00
FCDO statement given recently on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.
The UK welcomes the agreement reached between the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces to bring an end to the fighting in North-East Syria: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/02/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (13 February 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
The UK fully supports the new government’s efforts to advance security, stability and prosperity for the Yemeni people: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/02/2026 12:25:00
Statement given recently (12 February 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.
Correcting Russia’s false claims about the OSCE: UK statement to the OSCE13/02/2026 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland rejects Russia’s false claims about the OSCE, stressing that it is Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, refusal to engage with OSCE mechanisms and continued detention of OSCE staff that undermine the organisation. The UK remains ready for meaningful dialogue at the OSCE, but this should be based on facts and law (12 February 2026).