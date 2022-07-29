EU News
Forest fires: EU sends assistance to combat fires at the Czech-German border
The European Union has swiftly mobilised two firefighting airplanes and two helicopters to Czechia where a large forest fire is burning in the north of the country. Following the recent (26 July 2022) request for assistance, Poland and Slovakia are each operating one helicopter in the country. The EU is mobilising 2 firefighting planes from its rescEU fleet that are stationed in Italy.
On this occasion, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič recently said:
"We are facing very intense wildfires this summer – active across the Mediterranean and in the very centre of our continent. To combat fires ravaging in a national park in Czechia's north bordering Germany, our Union stands in full solidarity to face the destructive fires. Assistance from Poland and Slovakia has already arrived, and so have the EU's two firefighting planes from Italy that form part of the rescEU fleet. I thank everyone involved in ensuring such swift mobilisation of support.”
The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre stands in close contact with both Czech and German authorities to support the coordination of firefighting operations in the area, and has deployed a Liaison Officer to Prague to support with incoming EU assistance. In addition, the EU's Copernicus satellite has been activated by Germany to collect data vital to first responders on the areas burned.
Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of VOO and Brutélé by Orange29/07/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of VOO and Brutélé by Orange under the EU Merger Regulation.
Digital Economy and Society Index 2022: overall progress but digital skills, SMEs and 5G networks lag behind29/07/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission yesterday published the results of the 2022 Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), which tracks the progress made in EU Member States in digital.
Commission publishes 2021 Annual Burden Survey outlining EU efforts to simplify legislation29/07/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission has today published the 2021 Annual Burden Survey, which presents concrete examples of simplification of EU rules in areas such as agriculture and rural development, competition, communications, health and food safety, transport and mobility, and the single market.
Lebanon: EU extends framework for targeted sanctions29/07/2022 11:33:00
The Council recently (26 July 2022) adopted a decision extending for one year, until 31 July 2023, the framework for targeted restrictive measures to address the situation in Lebanon.
Erasmus+: 44 European Universities to cooperate across borders and disciplines29/07/2022 10:38:00
The Commission recently (27 July 2022) announced the results of the 2022 call for the European Universities initiative: with a record budget of €272 million from Erasmus+, 16 existing European Universities will continue to receive support, and four new alliances will be able to start their cooperation.
Ukraine: EU report notes important steps taken in the implementation of the reform agenda28/07/2022 16:33:00
Ahead of the EU-Ukraine Association Council planned to take place on 5 September, the European Union recently (26 July 2022) published its annual Association Implementation Report on Ukraine.
Russia: EU renews economic sanctions over Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine for further six months28/07/2022 15:25:00
The Council recently (26 July 2022) decided to prolong by six months, until 31 January 2023, the restrictive measures targeting specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation.
EIB Board, supported by the EU Commission, approves €1.59 billion of EU financial assistance for Ukraine28/07/2022 14:33:00
The Russian war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the country's people, infrastructure and economy.
EU wins WTO case against Turkey's discriminatory practices on pharmaceuticals28/07/2022 13:25:00
The EU recently (25 July 2022) welcomed the appeal arbitration award by the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the case the EU brought against Turkey on pharmaceutical products.
European Health Union: HERA signs Joint Procurement contract for Pandemic Influenza Vaccine28/07/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission, via its Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, signed a framework contract for the joint procurement of Adjupanrix, a pandemic influenza vaccine, with the pharmaceutical company GSK.