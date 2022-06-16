Forest fires: European Commission puts its firefighting fleet in place for the 2022 season

As of yesterday, the EU's fleet of firefighting aircraft are now operational to help European countries fight forest fires throughout peak season. The fleet is part of rescEU, a European reserve of resources that responds to emergencies. Positioned in Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Sweden, 12 firefighting airplanes and 1 firefighting helicopter will be ready for deployment this summer when wildfires require a joint European response to save lives, livelihoods and the environment.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič yesterday said:

"Last year we witnessed the second worst forest fire season on record in the EU. This served as a painful reminder of devastating effect that forest fires have on the lives of Europeans. As of today, the entire EU's rescEU fleet of 13 firefighting aircraft is operational as to ensure a layer of additional protection for lives, livelihoods and the environment. This would not be possible without the cooperation of Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Sweden who are hosting the firefighting helicopter and planes. With this fleet in place, the EU boosts the continent's preparedness to face forest fires.”

Scientific forecasts for this year's forest fire season predict above-average risks for central Europe and across the Mediterranean. Especially the summer months tend to be warmer and drier than previous years.

rescEU firefighting capacities in 2022

The 2022 rescEU firefighting fleet includes 12 airplanes and 1 helicopter from six EU Member States, ready to be deployed to any EU country in times of need.

The fleet consists of:

2 firefighting airplanes from Croatia, 2 firefighting airplanes from France, 2 firefighting airplanes and one helicopter from Greece, 2 firefighting airplanes from Italy, 2 firefighting airplanes from Spain and 2 firefighting airplanes from Sweden.

The fleet is strategically positioned across EU Member States, which operate and maintain the aircrafts. Through its fully EU-financed rescEU fleet the European Commission is boosting the capacity of national responders across Europe. This comes in addition to more than 200 firefighters and technical equipment from Bulgaria, Finland, France, Germany, Romania and Norway that will be positioned in Greece to allow for immediate support to national first responders throughout the wildfire season.

Click here for the full press release