Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Forestry Commission takes further action on new tree disease
New Plant Health requirements introduced to prevent the spread of the tree pathogen Phytophthora pluvialis in Cumbria and south-west England.
Woodland managers, landowners, tree nurseries and the forest industry are being urged to remain vigilant after the Forestry Commission (FC) introduced extended demarcated areas in Devon, Cornwall and Cumbria to combat the spread of the tree pathogen Phytophthora pluvialis.
The UK Chief Plant Health Officer has confirmed further findings of the disease in woodlands in the affected areas, following routine Forestry Commission plant health surveillance activities.
Phytophthora pluvialis is a fungus-like pathogen known to affect a variety of tree species, including western hemlock, Douglas fir, tanoak and several pine species (in particular radiata pine). It is reported to cause needle cast (where needles turn brown and fall off), shoot dieback, and lesions on the stem, branches, and roots.
Although Phytophthora pluvialis has been detected on mature western hemlock and Douglas-fir trees at these sites, it is as yet unknown if the pathogen is the direct cause of the observed symptoms. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether other factors are at play.
Forestry Commission, Forest Research and the Animal and Plant Health Agency are rapidly conducting further surveillance and diagnostic analysis to understand more about the pathogen and ensure that any required control measures are swiftly undertaken to stop its spread. This includes extensive ground and aerial surveillance as part of a UK-wide survey, and comprehensive research and modelling to explore factors such as climatic and potential species susceptibility and to help inform the management response.
Nicola Spence, the UK Chief Plant Health Officer, yesterday said:
We are continuing to take swift and robust action against the findings of Phytophthora pluvialis, as part of our well-established biosecurity protocol used for tree pests and diseases.
I urge all sectors to support efforts to tackle this pathogen by checking the health of western hemlock and Douglas-fir trees. Key symptoms to look for are lesions on the stem, branch or roots. Any sightings should be reported to the Forestry Commission via its TreeAlert online portal.
Extensions to the demarcated areas help prevent the accidental movement of the pathogen. Additional restrictions requiring pre-notification of felling of susceptible material within the demarcated were introduced in December 2021 and continue to apply to all demarcated areas.
The two Notices will come into force on Thursday 27 January, reflecting these changes.
Learn more about tree pests and diseases, and how to identify them.
Landowners are asked to report any suspect trees via TreeAlert.
COVID-19 vaccinations
Book your coronavirus vaccination and booster dose on the NHS website
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/forestry-commission-takes-further-action-on-new-tree-disease
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Government unveils plans to crack down on waste21/01/2022 16:10:00
New plans will help tackle fly-tipping and illegal waste exports through stricter background checks and mandatory digital waste tracking.
New powers granted to research gene editing in plants21/01/2022 11:20:00
Simplified gene editing rules make it easier for researchers to develop more nutritious and resilient crops, which require fewer pesticides.
99% of English bathing sites meet required water quality standards19/01/2022 16:05:00
New statistics show the number of designated bathing waters meeting strict quality standards is the highest since 2015
£25 million funding for high tech machinery on farms19/01/2022 14:30:00
Applications are open for the ‘improving farm productivity’ theme of the Farming Investment Fund.
Minister Pow keynote speech - Coastal Futures 202218/01/2022 15:10:00
Minister Pow delivers her keynote speech at Coastal Futures 2022.
UK Government and Devolved Governments seek views on the Joint Fisheries Statement18/01/2022 12:10:00
Consultation to run from 18 January to 12 April 2022, inviting views from industry, NGOs and all affected by policies in the Joint Fisheries Statement.
Government publishes UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment17/01/2022 14:20:00
New report recognises the unprecedented challenge of ensuring the UK is resilient to climate change and sets out the work already underway to meet that challenge
Emergency pesticide authorisation approved to protect sugar beet in England if specific conditions are met17/01/2022 13:15:00
Temporary emergency authorisation granted with threshold for use and strict controls in place