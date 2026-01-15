Former actor John Shannon jailed for child sex offences

A former actor who was found guilty of sexual offences against two teenage girls has been jailed for eight and a half years.

John Shannon – also known as John Alford – engaged in unlawful sexual activity with the girls, aged 14 and 15, one evening in April 2022 when they were staying at a friend’s house in Hoddesdon.

Shannon, 54, had returned to the house with the homeowner after a night out. He gave the girls alcohol and then had sexual intercourse with the younger girl in the garden and in a downstairs bathroom. He later sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl as she was falling asleep on the sofa.

Throughout the trial, Shannon denied touching the girls.

However, having heard the case presented by the Crown Prosecution Service, the jury convicted him of two counts of sexual activity and two counts of penetrative sexual activity with the 14-year-old girl and one count of assault by penetration and one of sexual assault relating to the older girl.

Lawyer Chris White for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “John Shannon was fully aware of the girl’s ages, yet he chose to exploit them – giving them alcohol and then committing sexual offences against them.

“We commend the victims for reporting what happened. They were supported to give evidence against Shannon: their statements were recorded and played to the jury during the trial, and we arranged for screens to be provided so they did not have to face the defendant during cross examination.

“Shannon’s sentence yesterday sends a clear message – we will pursue those who target young people for their own gratification.”

Investigator Laura Harrison from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team said: “I want to praise the bravery of our two victims for coming forward and reporting John Shannon’s horrific crimes to police.

“Shannon has not shown any sign of remorse, from his interviews in custody, to the trial which his victims had to endure.

“I hope that our victims are now able to move on in their lives knowing that their offender is spending a considerable amount of time behind bars.

“This result reinforces the message that Hertfordshire Constabulary has a zero tolerance to crimes of this nature, and I hope Shannon is able to reflect on his behaviour and the trauma his actions have caused, not only for the victims but for their families as well.”