Former and serving Derbyshire Constabulary officers charged following directed IOPC investigation
A former and a serving Derbyshire Constabulary officer are both due to appear in court next month following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation conducted by Derbyshire Police Counter Corruption Unit (CCU).
Former Police Constable Daniel Nash, 40, has been charged with a total of 13 counts of misconduct in public office. We received a referral from the force in August 2020 and investigated allegations that then-PC Nash, who has since resigned, initiated and pursued sexual relationships with multiple women during the course of his duties between January 2015 and December 2020.
We received a referral from Derbyshire Constabulary in November 2021 about the alleged conduct of serving Police Constable Matthew Longmate, 46, and following a directed investigation conducted by the force’s CCU, he has been charged with a single count of misconduct in public office. The charge – which is joined with one faced by PC Nash - relates to an allegation that PC Longmate, who is currently suspended from the force, engaged in sexual acts with a woman during the course of his duties in October 2015.
At the end of the investigation, the IOPC decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges of misconduct in public office.
Both defendants are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20September 2022.
