Former and serving West Mercia Police officers charged with sending grossly offensive messages

A former and a serving West Mercia Police officer are both to appear in court charged with sending grossly offensive messages, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

James Watts, 31, and PC Joann Jinks, 40, are charged with sending messages including images in May and June 2020 by means of a public electronic communications network, contrary to S.127 of the Communications Act 2003.

They are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.

The alleged offences involve racially discriminatory material being shared by the defendants on WhatsApp at a time when they were both serving police constables.

Our investigation began in June 2020 following a referral from West Mercia Police after intelligence was received by the force. At its conclusion in April 2021, we sent our investigation report to the Crown Prosecution Service which has since authorised the charges.

James Watts is charged with 10 x sending grossly offensive messages and Joann Jinks with 3 x sending grossly offensive messages, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.