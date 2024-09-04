Former Avon and Somerset Police detective would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationships with women

A former Avon and Somerset Police officer would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving, a police disciplinary panel ruled yesterday (Tuesday 3rd September), following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ex-detective constable Simon Jones, aged 54, faced allegations of gross misconduct after being accused of having formed inappropriate sexual relationships with two women he met through his policing duties. It was also alleged that he misled his supervisor and professional standards department over the nature of one of the relationships.

The gross misconduct hearing was told that the then DC Jones formed the relationships in 2017 and 2019 while being the officer responsible for investigating two separate criminal cases. Analysis of DC Jones’ work and personal phones revealed a number of flirtatious messages he had exchanged with both women. Other evidence showed his digital devices were located on many occasions at the address of one of the women overnight as well as at hotels she had stayed at. He advised one of the women to buy a ‘burner type’ phone to help conceal the relationship. During an ethical interview with the force in 2020 about one relationship, DC Jones described it as platonic. Despite being told to end it, the evidence indicates he carried on an intimate relationship.

The police disciplinary panel, overseen by a legally qualified chair, decided gross misconduct was proven and found he had breached standards of police professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.

The investigation into DC Jones’ conduct was carried out by the counter corruption unit of Avon and Somerset Police, under the direction of the IOPC.

DC Jones was arrested in 2021 over the allegations. Following the end of the investigation, we decided he should face a gross misconduct hearing. A file of evidence was also sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, who decided not to bring any criminal charge.

IOPC Director of Operations, Steve Noonan, said: “DC Jones’ actions in sending a volume of messages and pursuing relationships with women he met through his policing duties were wholly inappropriate. He continued the relationships over a period of years. Through his training, policing roles and the clear guidance on maintaining professional boundaries police officers receive, he must have known his behaviour was wrong.

“The public expect police officers to protect them; that is their role. When this role is compromised by officers or staff who abuse their position for a sexual purpose then this behaviour amounts to serious corruption.”

DC Jones retired from the force in January (2024). In April this year a gross misconduct hearing into a separate matter investigated by the force’s counter corruption unit determined a dismissal sanction had he been serving. He has been placed on the police barred list, preventing future employment with the service.