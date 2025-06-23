Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Former boss of a City of London foreign exchange company has been ordered to pay back £64 million after large scale fraud convictions
The former director of a finance company, based in the City of London, has been ordered to pay back £64 million or spend 14 more years in prison from a large-scale fraud.
Anthony Constantinou, 41, was found guilty of Fraud by false representations, Fraudulent-trading, and Money laundering at Southwark Crown Court. Constantinou was convicted by a jury in his absence, having absconded during the trial and was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment on 9 June 2023.
The case involved an investment scheme known as the ‘Managed Account’, which was provided mainly by a company referred to as CWM (Capital World Markets or CW Markets), although different varieties of the scheme were run through different corporate entities.
From the latter part of 2013 through to March of 2015, CWM offered investors remarkable returns of around 5% per calendar month (and hence 60% plus per annum) on allegedly risk-free transactions on the foreign exchange (FX) markets, usually for a minimum investment which was £50,000 rising to £100,000 later in the timeframe. Hundreds of such investments were made and the aggregate amount involved was in approximately £70 million. Constantinou, controlled CWM, its related companies, and the key bank accounts used.
A Porsche car acquired through this fraudulent activity by Constantinou
‘Investors’ were attracted to the scheme by the promise of these high rewards and were told that CWM could offer such rewards because of special ways of foreign exchange trading that gave the companies access to preferential prices and meant they would always make money on their trades. Unfortunately, these claims were false.
The companies did not invest tens of millions of pounds in the foreign exchange markets. They did not make a fortune and pay their investors out of that. What was done was much more straightforward and fraudulent. Investors returns were paid directly out of the investments, and the rest of the money was spent.
Range Rover bought by Anthony Constantinou
Millions of pounds were lavished on the image of CWM, including sponsorship deals designed to make the company look successful and thereby attract yet more investment, and millions of pounds were paid for the benefit of Constantinou who controlled the funds.
The Judge determined the following: Anthony Constantinou – Total criminal benefit: £97,900,873.41 (£69,830,325 + £2,877,000 from investors plus change in value of money). Available amount: £97,900,873 Confiscation Order: £64,000,000 with a Compensation Order for the full amount of
the £64,000,000.
CWM branded luxury motorbike gifted to Anthony Constantinou
Adrian Foster of the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:
“This was a callous scam targeting members of the public. Many people lost their hard-earned money because of Constantinou’s greed and false promises in this fake investment scheme.
“We continue to pursue the proceeds of crime robustly with the City of London Police, where we identify available assets, to disrupt and deter large scale frauds like this case.
“In the last five years, over £478 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £95 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”
Notes to Editors
- Adrian Foster is the Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division of the Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Anthony Constantinou (DOB: 03/10/1981) was convicted of one count of fraud, two counts of fraudulent trading, and four counts of money laundering and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment on 9 June 2023 at Southwark Crown Court
- On Thursday 19 June 2025, a Confiscation Order was made against him for the sum of £64,000,000 which was payable within three months. The default period of imprisonment was set at 14 years
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/former-boss-city-london-foreign-exchange-company-has-been-ordered-pay-back-ps64-million
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Trio of men guilty of repeatedly raping 12-year-old girl over a three-day period23/06/2025 10:20:00
Three men have been convicted of a series of sexual offences, including rape, on a 12-year-old girl over a three-day period.
Man jailed for life for double murders on Christmas Day18/06/2025 12:15:00
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering two women and trying to kill two other people in a frenzied attack on Christmas Day.
Blenheim Palace gold toilet thieves sentenced16/06/2025 15:25:00
Two men who stole an 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace in an audacious five-minute raid in 2019 have been sentenced.
Terrorist who attempted to murder a police officer jailed for life13/06/2025 16:15:00
A man who stabbed a police officer and attempted to set fire to a police station has been jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years after it was found the incident was connected to terrorism.
Seven men convicted for sexually exploiting children in Rochdale13/06/2025 15:15:00
Seven men have been convicted for their role in the systematic abuse of vulnerable children in Rochdale.
Nephew found guilty of murdering and kidnapping of an uncle11/06/2025 15:20:00
A drug dealing nephew has been found guilty of murdering and kidnapping his uncle over stolen money as well as for drug trafficking offences.
Crown Prosecution Service launches scheme to attract lawyers back into criminal practice11/06/2025 09:20:00
Lawyers seeking to return to criminal practice following a career break will be given the opportunity to ease back into the workforce under a new Crown Prosecution Service scheme.
Nottinghamshire surgeon jailed for attempted murder of senior colleague10/06/2025 15:25:00
A plastic surgeon has been jailed for life for the attempted murder of a senior colleague, despite his attempts to to frustrate the legal process.