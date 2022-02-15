Former Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer due in court to face charge of sexual assault

A former Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer is due in court following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ex Police Constable (PC) Benjamin Mace, aged 38, has been charged with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3, Sexual Offences Act 2003. The charge relates to an allegation that, while off duty, he sexually assaulted a woman after they had met on an online dating app.

Our investigation began in May 2020 following a referral from the force and at the conclusion of our investigation in January 2021, we submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges. The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Mace in January 2022.

He is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 16 February.