Former Cheshire Constabulary officer jailed for misconduct in public office

A former Cheshire Constabulary officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has today been jailed after being found guilty of misconduct in public office.

Former PC Jordan Masterson was convicted following a trial on 1 February 2023 after the IOPC investigated a report that he abused his position for a sexual purpose.

The 28-year-old was today sentenced to three years and six months in jail at Chester Crown Court. He is also subject to an indefinite restraining order.

At an accelerated misconduct hearing held by the force prior to charges being brought against him, gross misconduct was found proven and Masterson would have been dismissed had he not already resigned. He has been placed on the barred list meaning he cannot be employed in policing in the future.

The IOPC began a criminal investigation on 4 January 2022 following a referral from Cheshire Constabulary in December 2021.

Following today’s sentencing, IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “The police are there to help the people they serve, not exploit them. Abuse of position for a sexual purpose is serious corruption and has absolutely no place in policing.

“Former PC Masterson has shown no remorse for his actions. He took advantage of a woman he knew to be vulnerable and in doing so damaged her trust in the police.

“Thanks to this swift and thorough investigation, within four months of concerns being raised, PC Masterson has been barred from ever working in policing again. Now the court case has concluded, he is also facing a criminal sanction for his appalling actions.”