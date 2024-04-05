Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former Cheshire Constabulary officer jailed for misconduct in public office
A former Cheshire Constabulary officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has today been jailed after being found guilty of misconduct in public office.
Former PC Jordan Masterson was convicted following a trial on 1 February 2023 after the IOPC investigated a report that he abused his position for a sexual purpose.
The 28-year-old was today sentenced to three years and six months in jail at Chester Crown Court. He is also subject to an indefinite restraining order.
At an accelerated misconduct hearing held by the force prior to charges being brought against him, gross misconduct was found proven and Masterson would have been dismissed had he not already resigned. He has been placed on the barred list meaning he cannot be employed in policing in the future.
The IOPC began a criminal investigation on 4 January 2022 following a referral from Cheshire Constabulary in December 2021.
Following today’s sentencing, IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “The police are there to help the people they serve, not exploit them. Abuse of position for a sexual purpose is serious corruption and has absolutely no place in policing.
“Former PC Masterson has shown no remorse for his actions. He took advantage of a woman he knew to be vulnerable and in doing so damaged her trust in the police.
“Thanks to this swift and thorough investigation, within four months of concerns being raised, PC Masterson has been barred from ever working in policing again. Now the court case has concluded, he is also facing a criminal sanction for his appalling actions.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-cheshire-constabulary-officer-jailed-misconduct-public-office
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation launched into Blackpool road traffic collision03/04/2024 12:25:00
IOPC are carrying out an independent investigation into the involvement of Lancashire Police prior to a road traffic collision in Blackpool at around 9.40pm on Saturday 30 March.
IOPC investigation into fatal police shooting in Carlisle concludes22/03/2024 10:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the fatal police shooting of a man in Carlisle has found that officers acted in accordance with their training.
IOPC responds to Home Office reviews and new Director General announcement21/03/2024 16:05:00
The Government has today announced a new Director General for the IOPC alongside the publication of the Cabinet Office commissioned independent review into our effectiveness. It has also announced the results of its review into the police accountability system.
IOPC makes 10 recommendations to improve child strip search practice20/03/2024 09:10:00
We have made a series of recommendations aimed at improving policing practice across England and Wales around strip searches of children, to ensure their safety and wellbeing are prioritised.
Sir Stephen House won't face disciplinary proceedings following investigation into conduct in meeting19/03/2024 12:25:00
Former Metropolitan Police Service (Met) Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House will not face any disciplinary proceedings following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his conduct during a meeting at New Scotland Yard in 2022, which found there was no indication he may have breached the police standards of professional behaviour.
Update on IOPC investigation into Bywater Place police shooting18/03/2024 12:25:00
Our investigation into the fatal police shooting of Bryce Hodgson in south-east London in January continues.
Investigation into death of man who fell ill while in custody of Merseyside Police18/03/2024 11:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a man’s death following his arrest by Merseyside Police.
Sussex officers charged following investigation into use of force on elderly man at care home15/03/2024 12:25:00
Two Sussex Police officers will appear in court following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the use of force on an elderly disabled man in a care home in June 2022.
Former Met officer pleads guilty to misconduct in public office14/03/2024 09:10:00
A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer who repeatedly made unlawful searches of personal information on policing systems has pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).