Former Cheshire Constabulary officer who abused his position for a sexual purpose found guilty of misconduct in public office

A former Cheshire Constabulary officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a report he abused his position for a sexual purpose has been convicted of misconduct in public office.

Former PC Jordan Masterson, 28, was yesterday convicted following a trial at Chester Crown Court.

The IOPC began a criminal investigation on 4 January 2022 following a referral from Cheshire Constabulary in December 2021. Prior to the referral, Masterson had been arrested by the force and suspended later the same day.

We concluded our investigation in April 2022 and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Masterson was charged in December 2022 and pleaded not guilty.

During the investigation, IOPC investigators gathered a significant amount of evidence. We reviewed body-worn video footage, radio transmissions, call recordings, vehicle telematics and mobile phone data, as well as forensic analysis proving there had been sexual contact.

The investigation found that on 28 December 2021, Masterson was deployed to the address of a vulnerable woman to deal with ongoing domestic issues. While at the address, the former officer deactivated his body-worn video camera at 12.44 am and had sex with the woman. His next known movements occurred at 1.12am when vehicle telematics show that he unlocked and entered his police vehicle.

Shortly after he left the woman’s address, the woman made another call to Cheshire Constabulary which Masterson responded to, and he declined assistance from other officers. The woman reported that Masterson had a conversation with her on his return and he told her to not tell anyone what had happened in the house.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates yesterday said:

“Former PC Masterson’s disgraceful behaviour has absolutely no place in policing, and he has now been held accountable for his actions. “Police officers are made fully aware from the outset of their careers about how they should deal with members of the public they meet through their professional duties, particularly those who are in vulnerable positions as victims of crime. Masterson completely abused his position of trust for sexual purposes. “We are always grateful to people who speak out about the inappropriate behaviour they have experienced or witnessed. We want people to feel empowered to speak up if they believe an officer has acted inappropriately. You are not alone; you will be listened to; and your experiences will be taken seriously.”

At an accelerated misconduct hearing held by the force prior to the criminal proceedings starting, gross misconduct was found proven and Masterson would have been dismissed had he not already resigned. He has been placed on the barred list meaning he cannot be employed in policing in the future.