Former Cheshire officer to appear in court charged with misconduct in public office

Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, a former Cheshire Constabulary police constable has been charged with misconduct in public office. He is accused of abusing his position for a sexual purpose.

PC Jordan Masterson will make a first appearance at Warrington Magistrates Court on Wednesday 21 December.

The IOPC began a criminal investigation on 4 January 2022 following a referral from Cheshire Constabulary in December 2021. Prior to the referral, PC Masterson had been arrested by the force and suspended later the same day.

We concluded our investigation in April 2022 and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).