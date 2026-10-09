Former chief constable Scott Chilton barred from policing following investigation into workplace sexual relationships

A former police chief constable, who abused his senior position by having sexual relationships in the workplace which he also failed to declare, would have been sacked had he not retired while under investigation.

A police disciplinary panel has found gross misconduct proven against former Hampshire and Isle of Wight (HIOW) Constabulary Chief Constable Scott Chilton, who retired in April 2025 while the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was investigating allegations relating to two sexual relationships in the workplace.

Mr Chilton was found to have breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, discreditable conduct, and authority, respect and courtesy. He will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list, meaning he cannot work in policing in future.

One of the sexual relationships took place between 2008-2012, while Mr Chilton was holding chief inspector or superintendent rank, and involved a more junior officer where, on occasion, they had sex on duty.

He failed to declare the relationship during the application process for the chief constable position and later was dishonest by repeatedly denying the relationship when asked on several occasions by the HIOW Police and Crime Commssioner (PCC), the PCC’s chief executive, and his deputy chief constable. Mr Chilton also attempted to avoid a referral to the IOPC regarding this relationship in early 2025.

Mr Chilton abused his position for a sexual purpose by pursuing a sexual relationship with a junior officer shortly after he became chief constable in 2023. He repeatedly failed to disclose this relationship, in breach of local and national policies, and also pressured the woman to “delete her messages” and keep their relationship secret.

IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell said: “As the chief constable leading Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Scott Chilton was expected to act with the utmost honesty and integrity.

“By failing to declare these sexual relationships in the workplace, in breach of policy, he acted dishonestly and then repeatedly lied, when questioned, by denying one of the relationships.

“His actions show a clear lack of integrity and he abused his senior position for a sexual purpose by pursuing a relationship with a junior colleague. He also pressured one of the woman to delete her messages from him. I want to acknowledge their courage in speaking out in what must have been difficult circumstances given Mr Chilton’s seniority.

“He has let down his policing colleagues and his actions have damaged not only the public’s confidence in the force, but confidence in police leaders to behave with honesty and integrity.

“Cases like this unfortunately highlight that there is clearly more work needed to ensure consistent high standards of leadership across police forces and the IOPC welcomes and supports the work of the Police Leadership Commission, which has the potential to deliver lasting change to police leadership.”

Our investigation began following a conduct referral from the HIOW PCC in February 2025. At the end of our investigation in September 2025, we found that the former chief constable should face a gross misconduct hearing.