National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Former Children’s Doctor who had more than a million child abuse images jailed
A former GP and paediatrician caught with one of the largest hauls of child sexual abuse images the NCA has seen has been jailed for over two years.
David Shaw, 48, from Taunton, Somerset, used anonymisation techniques on peer to peer sharing network Freenet to download indecent images of children (IIOC) but National Crime Agency investigators were able to establish his identity.
Shaw was arrested by NCA officers at his former home in Maidstone, Kent, in February 2019. His devices were seized and forensic examination showed 16 of them contained 1,278,256 IIOC in categories A-C (A being the most severe).
The categorisation of IIOC was explained to him and Shaw told officers that all three categories would all be found on his devices.
Shaw trained at Guy’s Hospital Medical School and graduated in 2004. He was registered with the General Medical Council (GMC) and practised as a GP between 2005 and 2013, after which point his GMC membership lapsed and he no longer worked as a doctor.
When interviewed, Shaw admitted that he had been downloading IIOC since 2005, and had been expecting a visit from law enforcement at some point.
He described himself as a ‘criminal’ and a ‘bad’ person, and admitted to being sexually attracted to pre-pubescent girls. He added that he became depressed when he tried to cease viewing IIOC and stopped working as a GP at this point.
Shaw was charged with three counts of making and possessing indecent images of children and pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court on 18 October last year.
He was sentenced at the same court on 22 February to two years and two months in prison.
When sentencing him, HH Judge Saxby commented that as a specialist in paediatrics, Shaw more than others would have been aware of the harm inflicted on the children in the images he downloaded.
He also handed Shaw a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
NCA Senior Investigator Tony Smith said: “This is one of the largest collections of child sexual abuse images that the NCA has ever dealt with, the scale of which was shocking.
“Not only did Shaw abuse his position of trust, he helped fuel the sickening trade in child sexual abuse images by downloading this material, which re-victimises every child.
“Tragically, behind these images are vulnerable children being exploited just to satisfy paedophiles.
“The NCA continues to pursue offenders like Shaw, make them accountable for their actions and to protect victims of online child sexual abuse.”
If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of child sexual abuse, you should report it to your local police on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.
Help and advice for children, parents and carers from the NCA’s CEOP Education Team can be found on www.thinkuknow.co.uk
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/former-children-s-doctor-who-had-more-than-a-million-child-abuse-images-jailed
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
hree more Americans convicted in the UK for smuggling cannabis on LA-London flights24/02/2023 16:30:00
Three US nationals have been convicted after being caught attempting to smuggle large quantities of cannabis into the UK through Heathrow airport.
North West group arrested in suspected property fraud where victims lost life savings24/02/2023 14:05:00
Five men have been arrested across the North West and London in an NCA investigation linked to property investment fraud and money laundering.
NCA investigation brings down UK arm of Vietnamese people smuggling network22/02/2023 15:05:00
A key figure in a major people smuggling network bringing Vietnamese migrants to the UK in the backs of lorries has been jailed, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
City fund managers sentenced to 12 years for $8m fraud21/02/2023 09:10:00
Three fund managers have been sentenced to a total of 12 years and 3 months following their conviction for a fraud which resulted in losses of $8.45 million to the Libyan Sovereign Wealth Fund.
Birmingham man ran £22 million heroin smuggling operation through carrier bag shipments20/02/2023 10:20:00
A man who imported heroin with a potential street value of £22 million into the UK from Pakistan by hiding the drugs in boxes of plastic carrier bags has been jailed for 20 years.
Lincolnshire man filmed himself abusing four-year-old17/02/2023 16:10:00
A man from Lincolnshire has been jailed for six years and three months for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl and sharing videos of the abuse online.
Jail for US national who tried to smuggle weed into Heathrow17/02/2023 09:15:00
A photographer from California has been jailed for more than two-and-a-half years after being caught attempting to smuggle cannabis worth around £760,000 into the UK.
Fraud targeted thousands across UK and abroad16/02/2023 10:15:00
More than 700 potential UK victims have been identified, among thousands worldwide targeted by a boiler room fraud that was run from Romania.