Former City of London Police officer charged with inflicting GBH

A former City of London Police officer will appear in court to face a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Former Police Constable Kevin Coady, 47, is due to attend to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 2 December 2022. At the time of the incident he was based at Bishopsgate Police Station.

It is alleged Coady used excessive force when he deployed his Taser after a man had run off from police in Broadgate Circle (EC2M) on 1 August 2020. The man sustained a broken jaw, two broken teeth and a cut to his chin during the incident.

Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from the force, in August 2020, and a complaint about the officer’s use of force.

In October 2021 we concluded our investigation and sent our final report and a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charge contrary to section 20 of the Offences against the Person Act (1861).