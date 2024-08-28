Former Cleveland Police officer guilty of creating witness account

A former Cleveland Police officer has been convicted of creating and signing a false witness account following an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Neal Murray first appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court in July 2023, after being charged with misconduct in public office.

The officer created a false witness account and signed an entry under a victim’s name in his electronic pocket notebook on 21 November 2020.

Following a referral from the force in March 2021 we began an independent investigation into a number of allegations which concluded in March 2022. A file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service which reviewed the evidence and authorised the charge in March 2023.

PC Murray yesterday (Tuesday 27 August) pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on Thursday 17 October.

Evidence gathered showed that PC Murray attended a domestic incident on October 29 2020 involving a report of criminal damage and undertook initial investigative tasks including meeting the victim at their home and taking an initial statement.

PC Murray said he returned to the address on 21 November 2020 and was advised by the victim that they wanted to retract their original statement which they signed to confirm on his electronic notebook. This led to PC Murray closing the investigation and he informed his supervisor that the victim did not support a prosecution.

The victim said subsequently said that PC Murray had not come to their home on 21 November and nor had they completed any document to say that they wished to retract their complaint. Data analysed by investigators showed that when the retraction statement was completed, PC Murray was in the immediate vicinity of Hartlepool Police Station, not the home address where the alleged crime had been committed.

Analysis of the signature on the retraction statement also showed distinct differences to the original statement which the victim confirmed they signed and the one on PC Murray’s electronic pocket notebook.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry yesterday said:

“The trial has found that PC Murray falsified a record and did not accurately record what had taken place. This was a deliberate and dishonest act designed to end an investigation into a complaint made by a member of public. He has shown a lack of professionalism, a lack of respect for the rights of members of the public and of the law, and grossly breached his authority. “As an experienced police officer, he would have known the importance of providing accurate information on a witness statement and the implications of not doing so. His actions had the potential to seriously undermine aspects of legitimacy within the police service. “The verdict today sends a clear message to officers who risk breaching the trust and confidence members of the public have for police, when they do not act with honesty and integrity.”

During the course of our investigation, we interviewed PC Murray, examined crime log entries and obtained statements from several witnesses, including the victim of crime and the officer’s supervisor.

Following our investigation, we found PC Murray also had a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to his conduct. The officer however was dismissed by Cleveland Police in May 2024 in relation to separate allegations.