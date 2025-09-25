Crown Prosecution Service
Former Co-Op Bank chairman who stole from vulnerable friend ordered to pay back £184,000 to victims
Paul Flowers, former Co-Operative Bank Chairman, Labour councillor in Rochdale and Bradford, and Methodist minister stole from his friend Margaret Jarvis whilst she battled Alzheimer’s. On her death he continued to steal from her estate, abusing his position as executor of her will.
Over several years Paul Flowers, 75, wrote himself cheques, withdrew cash and stole the pension of his victim.
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday secured a Confiscation Order for £184,862.
Prosecutors also secured a Compensation Order in the sum of £184,862, which means Flowers’ victims will receive all the money from the Confiscation Order.
Flowers pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud in July 2024 at Manchester Crown Court and was jailed for three years.
He could face two-and-a-half years being added to that prison sentence if he does not pay the full amount ordered within three months.
Margaret Jarvis had known Flowers for decades. In 1995, before her illness had progressed, she gave Flowers power of attorney over her financial affairs. She also made him executor of her will. Flowers redirected her pension payments to a bank account he controlled and, after she died, failed to inform her pension provider so he could continue to steal from her estate. Margaret Jarvis bequeathed gifts to several charities as well as £10,000 to both of her two nieces. Neither the charities nor one of her nieces received the funds due to them from the estate.
Flowers used his victim’s money to fund his lifestyle, withdrawing cash to pay for extravagant holidays, events, alcohol, and home improvements.
Charles Clayton, Specialist Prosecutor, CPS Proceeds of Crime Division yesterday said:
“Paul Flowers abused the trust his friend placed in him, preying on her vulnerability. He stole a large amount of money from her, depriving charities and her niece of gifts that were bequeathed to them. We are pleased to have secured a Compensation Order that will right that wrong.
“Flowers took advantage of Margaret Jarvis’ illness; he knew she wouldn’t realise he was stealing and even continued to steal from her after her death.
“Today CPS Proceeds of Crime Division ensured that Flowers cannot continue to benefit from his ill-gotten gains and his victim’s final wishes for her estate will finally be fulfilled.
“In the last five years, over £478 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £95 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”
Notes to Editors
- Charles Clayton is a Specialist Prosecutor, CPS Proceeds of Crime Division.
- Paul Flowers, 75, formerly of Brattice Drive, Swinton pleaded guilty to 18 counts of fraud by abuse of position in July 2024. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
- He was yesterday (24 September 2025) given a Confiscation Order totalling £184,862 at Manchester Crown Court he will have three months to pay back the money or face more prison time.
- A Compensation Order of £184,862 was also made, meaning that this money will be returned to the victims who were defrauded.
- Where a defendant refuses to pay their Confiscation Order in a timely way, CPS Proceeds of Crime Division can invite the court to impose an additional default sentence on them of up to 14 years' imprisonment. The full debt continues to be in force until it is paid, and interest is charged against it at the civil judgement debt rate, currently 8%.
- In the last five years, over £478 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £95 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.
