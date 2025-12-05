Former CPS paralegal sentenced after unauthorised access to criminal boyfriend’s file

A former CPS paralegal who accessed a criminal’s case file without authorisation has today been sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Kiera Greenslade, 27, used the CPS internal database to find and send a picture of her then-boyfriend’s Police National Computer record in November 2021.

Greenslade messaged him that month to say she had searched through ‘hundreds of cases in North London’ and had checked listings to identify if he was appearing in any remand courts.

Weeks later, Greenslade accessed a case file and sent a screenshot of information relating to her boyfriend and the police investigation into him from the CPS secure Case Management System (CMS).

CMS has a warning for all users that cases can only be accessed for legitimate business needs and that you must not screenshot or share recordings of these pages for security purposes.

Police searched Greenslade’s property and seized her mobile phone, laptops and other CPS property.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “Greenslade abused her position as a paralegal to try and help a man suspected of – and later convicted of - a serious criminal offence.

“She ignored warnings on the login page which clearly tells users you can only access case files for a legitimate business purpose or with the authorisation of your line manager.

“While cases like this are extremely rare, the CPS will not stand idly by and allow anyone, including our own staff, to abuse a position of power to benefit criminals.”