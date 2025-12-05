Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Former CPS paralegal sentenced after unauthorised access to criminal boyfriend’s file
A former CPS paralegal who accessed a criminal’s case file without authorisation has today been sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.
Kiera Greenslade, 27, used the CPS internal database to find and send a picture of her then-boyfriend’s Police National Computer record in November 2021.
Greenslade messaged him that month to say she had searched through ‘hundreds of cases in North London’ and had checked listings to identify if he was appearing in any remand courts.
Weeks later, Greenslade accessed a case file and sent a screenshot of information relating to her boyfriend and the police investigation into him from the CPS secure Case Management System (CMS).
CMS has a warning for all users that cases can only be accessed for legitimate business needs and that you must not screenshot or share recordings of these pages for security purposes.
Police searched Greenslade’s property and seized her mobile phone, laptops and other CPS property.
A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “Greenslade abused her position as a paralegal to try and help a man suspected of – and later convicted of - a serious criminal offence.
“She ignored warnings on the login page which clearly tells users you can only access case files for a legitimate business purpose or with the authorisation of your line manager.
“While cases like this are extremely rare, the CPS will not stand idly by and allow anyone, including our own staff, to abuse a position of power to benefit criminals.”
Notes to editors
- Kiera Greenslade (12/03/1998) of Luton was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, as well as 15 RAR days after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office.
- Greenslade was employed by CPS Thames and Chiltern as a paralegal officer.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/thames-and-chiltern/news/former-paralegal-sentenced-after-unauthorised-access-criminal
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
CPS announces charges against former doctor for multiple sexual offences against patients05/12/2025 17:10:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced charges against a former doctor for alleged sexual assaults carried out against 38 victims who were patients in his care.
“No way out”: NEW prosecution statement confronts the silent struggle faced by male victims as one shares his story05/12/2025 11:15:00
Adam (not his real name) was in a 16-year-long relationship with his wife and abuser before she was convicted of controlling or coercive behaviour in summer 2025.
Man who sent antisemitic abuse to Jewish MP’s office jailed04/12/2025 16:30:00
A man who repeatedly sent abusive messages which included references to ‘killing Jews’ to a prominent Jewish MP’s constituency office has been sentenced at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.
Former teacher who groomed student convicted of sex offences04/12/2025 13:10:00
A former teacher who abused his position of trust to target and groom a girl 20 years ago has been convicted of sexual offences.
Nursery worker pleads guilty to sexually abusing girls04/12/2025 11:25:00
A 45-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four young girls he was looking after at a nursery in London. All the victims were aged three or four.
Twice deported migrant jailed for re-entering the UK02/12/2025 09:20:00
An Albanian national who was deported from the UK twice in three years was recently (28 November) sentenced for breaking immigration rules by returning illegally again last year.
Man admits deliberately driving into crowd in Liverpool26/11/2025 15:25:00
A man has admitted deliberately driving into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC’s Premier League title celebrations in May.
Complex layers of abuse provide a new prosecution challenge in tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG)26/11/2025 14:25:00
Exclusive Crown Prosecution Service data shows significant overlap of domestic abuse across key VAWG crimes, including rape, strangulation, ‘honour’-based abuse, harassment, stalking and revenge porn